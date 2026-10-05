Upcoming OLED MacBook Pro Expected to Be “Significantly Lighter,” Report Says

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in October or November featuring tandem OLED displays, touchscreens, Dynamic Island cutouts, and M5 Pro or M5 Max silicon. According to MacRumors, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that these upcoming machines will be significantly lighter than their predecessors due to an internal architectural overhaul that miniaturizes and rearranges internal components.

Engineering an Interior Overhaul for a Lighter Chassis

Current MacBook Pro configurations weigh up to 4.7 pounds, creating a substantial mass penalty compared to the MacBook Air at 3.3 pounds and the MacBook Neo at 2.7 pounds. To address this disparity without sacrificing structural rigidity, engineering teams have completely rearchitected the machine’s interior layout. By shrinking individual logic board components and packing internal subsystems tighter, Apple aims to shed noticeable weight from the heavier pro-tier laptops.

Thinner and lighter chassis designs go hand in hand. The structural changes make room for advanced display technology while improving portability for mobile professionals.

High-End Portables Introduce Tandem OLED and Touch Screens

The upcoming high-end portables mark a radical departure from traditional Liquid Retina XDR panels by introducing tandem OLED technology and native touch-screen capabilities.

Photo: Engadget

Under the hood, internal testing points to active evaluation on macOS 27.2 builds, while early development tracks have used macOS 27.1 to test touch inputs and Dynamic Island UI behaviors. These high-end models will sit comfortably above the standard MacBook Pro tier in the broader product stack, commanding higher price points for elite performance.

M5 Chips Power Redesigned Notebooks and New Hardware

Processing power for these redesigned notebooks will rely on higher-end M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. While some industry projections anticipated a jump straight to an M7 architecture for later iterations, current testing schedules anchor these upcoming OLED models firmly to the M5 series.

The hardware refresh arrives alongside a wider product cadence. Apple is also preparing to introduce an OLED iPad mini featuring a landscape-oriented FaceTime camera, alongside a smart home hub featuring an iMac G4-style design, an updated HomePod mini, and a new Apple TV slated for mid-October releases.