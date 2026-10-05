Austin Smotherman Wins Bank of Utah Championship for First PGA Tour Title

Austin Smotherman secured his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, closing with a 3-under 68 to finish at 26-under 258 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

Smotherman Victory Improves FedExCup Standing

Smotherman’s victory vaults him into 51st place in the FedExCup standings, making him the top position in the first phase of the Aon Next 10.

Runner-up Doug Ghim finished two strokes back at 24-under 260, collecting 300 FedExCup points and a $654,000 payout.

The tournament features a total purse of $6 million, with 70 players cashing in at the desert venue.

The tournament is the first of seven events in eight weeks designed to completely conclude the 2026 PGA Tour season.

Smotherman Holds Lead at Black Desert Resort

The scoring conditions at Black Desert Resort proved exceptionally generous throughout the week. Smotherman held the lead heading into the final round and refused to relinquish his advantage over the 18 holes, according to golfweek.usatoday.com reporting. Playing in the final pairing alongside Doug Ghim, Smotherman played the course calmly to post his winning 68.

2026 Bank of Utah Championship Austin Smotherman Sunday Winner s Press Conference

Ghim pushed the eventual champion throughout the afternoon but ultimately finished two shots back at 260 overall. Behind the top two leaders, a tightly packed leaderboard featured multiple players capitalizing on the favorable layout to secure crucial positioning for their tour futures.

Climbing the FedExCup Fall Ranks

The FedExCup Fall serves as a critical stretch for players fighting to secure their playing rights ahead of the 2027 campaign. For Smotherman, making his 100th career start on the circuit, the victory completely alters his ranking and provides immediate job security.

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By claiming the 500 points associated with the victory, Smotherman jumped directly to 51st in the standings. Meanwhile, players securing top finishes positioned themselves well inside the safety thresholds as the race toward late November approaches its final stretch.

Position Golfer Score FedExCup Points Earnings 1 Austin Smotherman 258 / -26 500.000 $1,080,000.00 2 Doug Ghim 260 / -24 300.000 $654,000.00 T3 David Ford 261 / -23 162.500 $354,000.00 T3 Trace Crowe 261 / -23 162.500 $354,000.00 T5 Kevin Streelman 262 / -22 105.000 $231,750.00 T5 Ben James 262 / -22 105.000 $231,750.00

Top 16 Players Earn Six Figure Paydays

Beyond the top of the leaderboard, the $6 million purse distributed significant checks throughout the 70 players who made the cut. Competitors tied for third place, including David Ford and Trace Crowe, walked away with $354,000 and 162.500 FedExCup points each. Kevin Streelman and Ben James finished alongside them at 22-under par, collecting $231,750 each. The 32-year-old champion earned $1,080,000 for the victory on Sunday, capping a competition where everyone finishing inside the top 16 had an opportunity to claim a six-figure payday.

PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round | Golf Channel

Amateur and non-member participants also made their presence felt on the course. Kihei Akina finished at 20-under par as an amateur, though his status rendered him ineligible for official prize money or FedExCup points. The remaining field battled through the lower tiers of the payout structure, where players finishing near the bottom of the cashing list still secured five-figure earnings.

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