Study of 2.5 Million Children Finds No Link Between MMR Vaccine and Autism

A comprehensive new observational study analyzing electronic health records of over 2.5 million children published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal confirms no statistical link between receiving the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine before age two and an increased risk of developing autism. The research indicates that the precise timing of the immunization was not associated with a child’s likelihood of being diagnosed with the developmental condition.

Observational studies on vaccine safety face built-in design challenges because factors like a family’s healthcare habits, early parental concerns, and a child’s age can influence both vaccination timing and diagnosis.

Addressing Complexities Through Age-Anchored Design

Led by Todd L. Burstain of UW Medicine, the research aimed to address these complexities using an age-anchored landmark analysis. To minimize bias, this approach categorized kids according to the specific age brackets typically designated for immunization decisions, contrasting those who received shots against unvaccinated peers inside those exact parameters. The scientists analyzed records gathered by Cosmos—a nationwide electronic health database encompassing hospitals and medical centers across the United States—which featured 2,560,035 minors who had attended a minimum of one standard primary care appointment between 12 and 24 months of age.

The prevalence of childhood autism in this sample was 2.55 percent, focusing specifically on a narrower diagnostic code for childhood autism rather than the full autism spectrum. By excluding any subjects diagnosed with autism at or prior to 11 months of age, investigators guaranteed that immunization preceded diagnosis, subsequently tracking these participants until they turned eight years old or through December 2024. Among the participants, 91.4 percent had obtained their initial MMR vaccination dose by the time they reached 24 months of age.

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Adjustments and Findings Across Age Windows

The initial vaccine dose showed no correlation with elevated autism vulnerability across any of the evaluated age brackets. Autism spectrum disorder is currently estimated to affect about 3.2 percent of children in the United States.