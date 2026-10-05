Three Singapore Hawker Centres Close For Cleaning In October

Three hawker centres across Singapore will close for cleaning from Oct 5 to Oct 7, leaving patrons with temporary disruptions to their usual dining routines, asiaone.com reported. The National Environmental Agency conducts these scheduled closures regularly so that Singaporeans can enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment.

Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah Market and Food Centre Slated for One-Day Closure

The cleaning operations begin on Oct 5 with the Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah Market and Food Centre. This facility will remain shut for a single day, reopening immediately after sanitation works conclude. Regular visitors to the Bukit Merah location will experience a brief interruption before stalls resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, the Serangoon Garden Market will close for a slightly longer window, spanning Oct 5 to Oct 6.

Hong Lim Food Centre and Market Faces Three-Day Sanitation Window

The most extensive closure falls on the Hong Lim Food Centre and Market, which will shut its doors for three days from Oct 5 to Oct 7. These scheduled refreshes form part of Singapore’s broader public health framework, managing a vast network of 123 markets and hawker centres islandwide.

Hawker Centre Closure Period Reason Block 112 Jalan Bukit Merah Market and Food Centre Oct 5 Cleaning Serangoon Garden Market Oct 5 to Oct 6 Cleaning Hong Lim Food Centre and Market Oct 5 to Oct 7 Cleaning

Ongoing Repairs and Redecoration Across Island Facilities

Beyond these immediate sanitation shutdowns, three additional hawker centres remain closed for extensive repairs and redecoration works. The Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre at Block 22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh is undergoing upgrading works scheduled to last until Dec 13.

Block 726 Clementi West Street 2 remains closed for similar infrastructural updates until Dec 27. Changi Village Block 2 and 3 will remain closed until Oct 15, completing the current schedule of infrastructure renewals across Singapore's municipal dining areas.