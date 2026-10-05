Brown Field Hockey Falls to Bryant 2-1 in Non-Conference Clash

The Brown field hockey team dropped a 2-1 non-conference contest to Bryant on Sunday afternoon in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The result brings Brown’s record to 3-7 overall and 0-3 in the Ivy League, while Bryant moves to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in the America East.

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Grace Almeida scored the team’s lone goal off an assist from Mia Karine Myklebust.

Defensively, goalkeeper Ellie Parker turned away both shots faced in the opening quarter, holding strong before Bryant broke through in the second stanza.

Statistical Advantage Outweighed by Bryant’s Clinical Finishing

Despite generating a heavy territorial advantage, Brown was unable to translate its shot dominance into a victory. The Bears outshot the Bulldogs 23-14 overall, putting 13 shots on target compared to Bryant’s six. Brown also earned nine penalty corner opportunities while limiting the hosts to just four.

In the opening quarter, Brown outshot Bryant 4-2. Alexandra Madrid and Juliette Meijaard both manufactured scoring opportunities, but Bryant’s goalkeeper turned them away. At the other end, Ellie Parker stopped both shots she faced to keep the game scoreless after fifteen minutes.

Photo: bvmsports.com

Brown and Bryant Tie Match at Halftime

Bryant broke the deadlock 3:02 into the second quarter when Callie Caito found the back of the net. The Bears responded 8:13 into the same stanza. Almeida equalized following an individual run by Myklebust, sending the match into halftime tied at 1-1.

During the first 30 minutes, Brown controlled the tempo significantly, outshooting the Bulldogs 11-3 with seven shots on target while securing five penalty corners and conceding zero.

Team Shots Shots on Goal Penalty Corners Final Score Brown 23 13 9 1 Bryant 14 6 4 2

Late-Game Pressure Falls Short in the Fourth Quarter

After a scoreless third quarter where Bryant outshot Brown 7-5 and held a 3-2 edge in penalty corners, the match hung in the balance. The decisive moment arrived with 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs scored the game-winning goal.

Trailing late, Brown pressed for an equalizer and recorded four quick shots. Two of those attempts were on target by Kiersten Smith, but the Bryant defense held firm to seal the 2-1 victory.

Brown returns to action when it welcomes Penn on Friday, Oct. 9 and UMass on Sunday, Oct. 11.