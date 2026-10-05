US Air Force Removes Bombers From UK Base After Terror Plot

The U.S. Air Force has withdrawn its bombers from RAF Fairford in England, following a security investigation into a suspected terror plot at the installation. The Associated Press reported that aircraft operating from the British air base have been redeployed back to their home bases in the United States.

RAF Fairford Security Investigation Triggers Bomber Withdrawal

The relocation follows a late September security incident at the Royal Air Force station located 100 miles west of London. British authorities arrested a dual British-Iranian national in central London last week on suspicion of plotting an attack against the facility. In total, six individuals have been taken into custody and subsequently released on bail during the investigation.

British authorities have linked the Fairford incident to Tehran, though Iran has denied any involvement. For decades, the airfield has served as a base for American bombers participating in Middle Eastern conflicts. Aviation trackers, including the Military Air Tracking Alliance, documented B-52 and B-1 bombers utilizing the tarmac since the opening days of the Iran war.

Air Force removes bombers from UK air base targeted by a suspected terror attack | NewsNation Live

President Trump Weighs Military Options as Force Posture Shifts

President Donald Trump is currently weighing further military options against Iran, including the possibility of new airstrikes, despite initial promises to Americans that the campaign would last a matter of weeks.

“We have decisions that I’ll make about Iran. Iran’s been decimated. So the only question is — it’ll either be the easy way, or the hard way,” President Trump told reporters on Saturday prior to departing the White House for a rally in Ohio.

While bombers depart British soil, the U.S. military maintains a sizable presence elsewhere in the theater. A U.S. official confirmed that the newly deployed aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group—a group of ships carrying over 7,000 sailors and 2,000 Marines—are heading for the Middle East. That move could result in three carriers in the region as early as the end of October.