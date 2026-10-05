World Taekwondo Grand Prix returns to Paris region starting October 8

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix returns to the Paris region, marking its first appearance in the French capital in three years. As gtntv.co.kr reported, the four-day event at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan in Levallois-Perret serves as the final regular series stop before the November Grand Prix Final in Astana, Kazakhstan.

World Taekwondo organizers confirmed that the competition opens with the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix on October 8. A total of 113 athletes representing 30 nations will compete across 10 combined men’s and women’s weight classes during the opening day.

Following the para competition, the mainstream World Taekwondo Grand Prix runs from October 9 through October 11. The tournament features 253 competitors from 54 countries and a dedicated refugee team, all vying for medals across eight men’s and women’s weight categories.

This Paris leg follows earlier stops in Rome and Muju, acting as the critical third series event of the year. For the 21 athletes who earned qualification through the 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge in Bangkok, the Parisian tournament provides an immediate test against established global elites.

The South Korean delegation enters the Paris arena with a prominent roster featuring Park Tae-jun, Jang Jun, Moon Jin-ho, Kim Yu-jin, Kwak Min-ju, and Song Dabin. These competitors mix veteran international experience with rising ambition as they compete in tight divisional fields where split-second decisions and scoring accuracy dictate the outcome.

With qualification slots for the upcoming Astana Final on the line, the four-day athletic showcase brings international contenders to France before the global circuit shifts to Central Asia in November.