Coast Guard suspends search near Manchester-by-the-Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search on Sunday, October 4, 2026, for a missing 37-year-old boater after a recreational vessel crashed into rocks off Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized in critical condition.

What began as a recreational outing on a fall afternoon turned catastrophic just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4, 2026. USCG received reports of a 30-foot center console fishing vessel maneuvering in slow circles south of Graves Beach with no people visible aboard. Emergency dispatch centers, including North Shore Regional 911, alerted local fire and police departments to the runaway boat. According to Coast Guard public affairs specialist Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, the vessel appeared to strike a rock on Saturday afternoon while carrying three men and a dog off the coast of Manchester-by-the-Sea, sending the craft spinning wildly and throwing everyone into the water.

How the Crash and Rescue Unfolded Off Singing Beach

Investigators determined that three men and a dog had been aboard the vessel when it encountered trouble. The initial 911 alert indicated the craft was taking on water, and officials confirmed that the Coast Guard and local police were notified shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Coast Guard Station Gloucester dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-small crew, which located the runaway vessel and recovered a dog alive from the boat. The dog was subsequently reunited with its family, while commercial assistance salvaged the craft.

Photo: USCG

Simultaneously, local harbormasters and marine units launched rescue operations, with Beverly and Manchester-by-the-Sea Harbormasters each recovering one person from the water.

A 67-year-old man was rushed to Beverly Hospital, where he was reported deceased upon arrival.

A 65-year-old man was transported by MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Authorities Call off Search for Missing Man

Rescue crews searched continuously overnight and into Sunday for the third passenger, a 37-year-old man whose identity has not been publicly released. Local law enforcement, municipal harbormasters, the Mass State Police, and the Coast Guard—including teams dispatched from Cape Cod and Gloucester—persisted in looking for the missing man by utilizing both watercraft and airplanes.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater after fatal crash off Manchester-by-the-Sea beach

On Sunday morning at approximately 9:44 a.m., Massachusetts Environmental Police deployed side-scan sonar and a dive team to scour the area. After roughly 24 hours of searching, federal authorities called off the marine operation.

Frederick added in a statement, Our deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to our local, state, and federal partners who supported the search efforts. Sector Boston Commander Capt. Jamie Frederick also noted that the decision to suspend a search is never made lightly.

District Attorney Reflects on Tragedy as Investigation Continues

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday night, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker reflected on the timing of the disaster.

Photo: gloucestertimes.com

Tucker further emphasized the heavy emotional toll, calling it just a terrible tragedy all the way around and noting that it’s unimaginable for the families involved. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Manchester Police Chief Mark McCoy both provided updates on the ongoing investigation as emergency services worked through the weekend.

Manchester Police Chief Mark McCoy confirmed that local harbormaster units planned to conduct a shoreline search beginning Monday morning.