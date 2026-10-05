Following a presidential executive order mandating the term Super Intelligence in official communications, Elon Musk announced plans to rename his company’s artificial intelligence unit to SpaceXSI, declaring that SpaceX is a super intelligence company.

The lexical shift follows an administrative directive signed by President Donald Trump on September 30, which requires U.S. government departments, public statements, and policy documents to replace the terms Artificial Intelligence and AI with Super Intelligence and SI (according to trade reporting on the policy). The administration’s rationale centers on rejecting the word artificial, which officials argue makes the underlying technology sound counterfeit or non-existent (as outlined in public remarks and executive papers).

Musk embraced the terminology shift on X, posting No more AI SI It’s better before sharing the cover of Nick Bostrom’s book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies (noted by industry analysts tracking the rebrand). When an X user asked about modifying his corporate naming conventions, Musk replied, Yes, we will make that change (confirming the adjustment to reporters).

Corporate Evolution and Rapid Rebranding at SpaceX

The proposed transition to SpaceXSI marks the second time the corporate identity has shifted in under a year.

Formed only a few months prior in July, SpaceXAI came into existence after a $1.25 trillion buyout by SpaceX that merged the two entities. Before being acquired by SpaceX, xAI operated as an independent startup founded by Musk in 2023. Sunday’s rebranding highlights the close ties between Musk and the Trump administration, a period in which xAI’s Grok secured government contracts for specialized tasks while Musk acted as a presidential special adviser in 2025.

At the time of publication, official social media handles and websites had not yet reflected the new moniker, and no formal legal filing date or transition timeline had been issued by corporate representatives (according to initial news wire checks). Market observers note that the frequent updates highlight rapid strategic iteration as the organization aligns its infrastructure with long-term computational goals (highlighted in financial platform briefings).

Photo: Reuters

Tech Executives Sign White House Accord on Superintelligence

The executive order coincides with broader federal initiatives, including the White House Accord on Superintelligence (reported in technology sector breakdowns). While the federal mandate legally binds only executive departments and agencies, prominent tech executives have begun integrating the terminology into public discourse. Their rapport has since experienced a substantial upswing: acting in his capacity as xAI’s leader, he put his signature to the White House Super Intelligence accord alongside Jensen Huang, Sundar Pichai, Greg Brockman, Dario Amodei, and Mark Zuckerberg.

“Well, I think it is worth highlighting the positive benefits of AI, which will – SI, pardon me.” Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX

That correction occurred during a White House appearance where Trump redirected questions regarding future employment to Musk (noted by broadcast correspondents at the scene). Musk asserted that the arrival of superintelligence and robots would transform rather than eliminate employment, drawing comparisons to historical shifts where automated computers replaced manual calculation professions.

Industry Divide Over Lexical Shifts

While the administration and select executives have adopted the updated phrasing, technology marketing experts suggest the broader software and engineering community may resist abandoning a term established over seventy years (analyzed in regional market commentary). Critics argue that superintelligence carries established theological or theoretical connotations—referencing divine order or hypothetical machine intelligence—whereas commercial tools remain rooted in generative, token-based models (according to linguistic reviews). Musk previously endorsed and contributed to Nick Bostrom’s 2014 book, “Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies,” which warned of uncontrollable super intelligence that Musk said could pose a greater danger than nuclear weapons.

President Trump shared Musk’s social media post to his Truth Social account without additional commentary, drawing thousands of user reactions split between supportive commentary and skepticism regarding corporate nomenclature (tracked across political media reports). Whether private enterprises follow the federal branding shift across their commercial product lines remains uncertain.

Musk Says SpaceXAI Will Rebrand To ‘SpaceXSI’ After Trump Pushes ‘Super Intelligence’ Name Change