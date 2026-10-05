Oil Prices Dip as G7 Releases Reserves and Middle East Exports Recover

The supply adjustments tempered immediate market pressures, though geopolitical tensions continue to support elevated prices above the $100 threshold.

International crude benchmarks pulled back slightly at the start of the week. December futures fell 0.7% to $101.58 per barrel, while November crude futures declined 1.1% to $90.14 per barrel, according to early Monday figures reported by Investing.com. Additional market tracking published by Vietnam.vn placed WTI at $91.07 and Brent crude at $102.53 on October 5, reflecting minor day-to-day downward adjustments that followed a brief recovery phase noted by Reuters at the opening bell.

G7 Releases Emergency Oil Stocks as Middle East Exports Rebound

The easing of immediate supply anxieties stems from a coordinated policy decision and a rebound in regional maritime shipments. The G7 agreed on Friday to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel products from emergency stocks, with a significant portion of this diesel supply scheduled to reach markets within a 20-day window to cushion energy networks against disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Concurrently, physical supply flows from the Middle East have rebounded. Data citing Kpler figures detailed by Investing.com show that crude exports exceeded pre-war levels for a four-day span in late September.

OPEC+ Production Stance and Saudi Aramco Official Selling Prices

Despite the influx of emergency reserves, producer policy and regional pricing maneuvers continue to anchor price floors. OPEC+ decided to maintain its November production targets unchanged, signaling that the broader producer group will not inject significant new volumes into the market in the near term as outlined in regional reporting and confirmed by Investing.com. The group scheduled its next formal meeting for November 1.

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At the same time, Investing.com reported that Saudi Aramco unexpectedly lowered its official selling price for Arab Light crude bound for Asia in November by $3 per barrel. This adjustment establishes a discount of $5 below the Oman-Dubai mean—the widest discount recorded since June 2020—as the producer moves to defend its market share amid elevated shipping costs.

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Depletion and Speculative Trading Limits

Underpinning the broader market structure is a depletion of American emergency reserves. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stood at approximately 284.6 million barrels, the lowest level recorded in emergency reserves since 1982.

Financial positioning in the commodities pits adds another layer of vulnerability. Analysts at Standard Chartered warned that commodity trading advisors utilizing momentum-based algorithms have pushed their net-long exposure in crude and refined products close to their upper limits. With speculative buying power nearly exhausted, analysts caution that the market remains highly susceptible to sudden profit-taking if physical supply shocks fail to materialize.

Additional supply mitigation efforts included European agreements to release extra diesel from reserves alongside crude stock replenishment plans. On October 1, Petrolimex retail gasoline and diesel prices continued to apply rates adjusted at 15:00, with those prices remaining valid until the next scheduled adjustment period. Current regulations dictate that fuel price corrections occur every Thursday, with the subsequent revision scheduled for October 8, 2026, barring unforeseen circumstances.