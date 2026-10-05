SEP confirms normal classes for most on October 5

As the first week of October 2026 begins, families across Mexico are closely reviewing the academic schedule to verify whether classes are suspended for the upcoming Monday. While widespread closures are not in effect nationwide, local administrative decisions in specific regions have altered the standard school routine for certain students.

According to the official calendar published by the Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP) for the 2026-2027 cycle, basic education classes resume normally on Monday, October 5, 2026, across the vast majority of the country. Neither the national schedule nor any scheduled Consejo Técnico Escolar (CTE) session marks the date as a holiday for preschool, junior high, or high school students.

However, an exception applies exclusively within the state of San Luis Potosí, where primary school students receive a day off to mark the Día del Maestro y la Maestra de Primaria. As reported by Infobae, this local holiday stems from a state-level decree approved unanimously by the local Congress in September 2024 to recognize elementary educators, aligning with the international observance of World Teachers’ Day.

San Luis Potosí Pause Affects Only Primary Education

The state-level pause in San Luis Potosí is strictly limited to primary education. Preschools, secondary schools, and higher education institutions maintain their standard schedules, meaning students in those brackets must attend classes as usual.

Photo: infobae.com

State governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona publicly urged private basic education institutions to comply with the mandatory administrative pause, confirming that the day off functions as an established union benefit for the local teaching staff. While public and private schools alike incorporate the national 185-day calendar issued by federal authorities, regional modifications are permitted as long as total instructional days remain intact.

Outside of San Luis Potosí, students elsewhere in Mexico who face unexpected absences will do so only if local educational authorities order temporary suspensions due to localized weather contingencies or regional safety protocols.

SEP Calendar Sets Next Break for October 30

With the first Monday of October largely unaffected by federal holidays, students and parents must look later into the month and through the autumn season for the next scheduled breaks.

The national SEP calendar sets Friday, October 30, 2026, as the next major pause in instructional activities. That date marks the second regular session of the Consejo Técnico Escolar, during which basic education teachers engage in administrative planning and evaluation while students remain at home.

Following the October CTE session, the academic schedule condenses quickly heading into November. Official suspensions are marked for Monday, November 2, for Día de Muertos, followed by a grade-registration day on November 13, and a suspension on November 16 commemorating the Mexican Revolution. An additional CTE administrative meeting is scheduled for Friday, November 27.