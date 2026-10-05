Steve Gleason Receives Key to New Orleans for Domecoming Anniversary

As New Orleans marks two decades since the New Orleans Saints made their emotional return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina, Mayor Helena Moreno has announced plans to present Saints legend and prominent ALS advocate Steve Gleason with a key to the city during Monday’s Domecoming game.

The tribute is scheduled for Monday, ahead of the prime-time matchup between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. in the Superdome, marking a major milestone for a city and franchise forever linked by resilience and recovery in the wake of the 2005 disaster.

Gleason secured his place in franchise lore on Sept. 25, 2006, during the team’s historic roar back to the stadium. His legendary block of an Atlanta punt stunned the crowd, allowing teammate Curtis DeLoatch to recover the ball in the end zone for the Saints' first touchdown of the evening.

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason will lead "Rebirth" second line 20 years after Domecoming

Honoring a Legacy On and Off the Field

For many residents who endured the catastrophic storm and its aftermath, that singular play provided a vital glimmer of hope. In a Facebook video posted Sunday detailing her plans, Mayor Moreno reflected on the historic moment and Gleason’s enduring impact.

"I think the entire city was shaking," Moreno said in reference to the iconic blocked punt. "I’m excited about tomorrow to be able to celebrate and honor Steve Gleason for everything he’s done in his lifetime, from work with ALS to giving back."

Beyond his football career, Gleason has spent time raising awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

A Friendly Interstate Wager

In addition to the civic honors planned for Gleason, the Monday night contest has sparked a traditional mayoral rivalry. Moreno revealed she has arranged a friendly wager with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens regarding the outcome of the game.

While the specific terms of the bet remain undecided, Moreno turned to her social media followers on Sunday to crowdsource ideas for the stakes.

As the city prepares for a packed stadium and thousands of fans returning for the anniversary celebrations, local officials have urged attendees to plan ahead, noting that specific parking restrictions will be in effect around the Superdome throughout the day.