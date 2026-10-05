Gillian Anderson faces backlash for telling fans front row is distracting

Gillian Anderson has faced online backlash after a video surfaced online showing the 58-year-old actor confronting a group of superfans outside the Soho Place theatre in London, telling them that sitting in the front row repeatedly during her run in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was “distracting.”

What to Know About the West End Confrontation

Gillian Anderson was filmed outside the Soho Place theatre addressing fans who had attended her play multiple times and sat in the front row.

The actor told the group that sitting in the front row 20 times “will drive me mad” because the venue is exceptionally intimate.

Following TikTok and Reddit backlash, Anderson issued a statement on X clarifying that the individuals involved are personal friends of over 20 years.

The incident occurred outside the central London venue where Anderson stars as Martha in Edward Albee’s classic marital drama alongside Billy Crudup. In a video shared across TikTok and Reddit, the star told off-camera fans that their repeated presence directly in her line of sight made it difficult to maintain her performance. “You guys cannot sit in the front row. I do not care; you cannot sit in the front row. It’s so distracting,” Anderson said in the clip. She added, “You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’s will drive me mad,” prompting immediate apologies from the attendees.

While some internet commentators defended the actor’s right to manage her working environment without excessive audience familiarity, others questioned the method of the confrontation. According to Far Out Magazine, Anderson has previously spoken about navigating intense, decades-long fandoms dating back to her tenure on The X-Files, noting that her audience now spans from Gen Z viewers discovering nineties classics to lifelong supporters.

Addressing the online reaction, Anderson took to X to defend the fans featured in the recording. “The video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with – so please don’t say anything negative to or about them,” she wrote. She reiterated her stance on the physical realities of the auditorium, stating, “We’re thrilled to be doing this show but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue we can all see you and sometimes, it can be a tad distracting!”

Photo: Far Out Magazine

The controversy arrives amid a broader wave of West End and Broadway actors speaking out against declining theatre etiquette.

Performer Production Venue Reported Incident Gillian Anderson Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Soho Place, London Confronted superfans over repeated front-row attendance Cate Blanchett Electra/Persona National Theatre, London Asked audience members to stop filming curtain calls Rosamund Pike Inter Alia Wyndham’s Theatre, London Called out an audience member for texting mid-show Cynthia Erivo Dracula Noël Coward Theatre, London Halted performance after spotting illegal recording

Performances of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Soho Place are scheduled to continue through December 19.