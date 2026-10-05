Yemeni Citizens Rally to Support Taiz Frontlines Amid Popular Mobilization Against Houthis

In Yemen, citizens in Marib and Taiz have launched grassroots initiatives involving closed businesses, donations, and personal asset sales to support anti-Houthi forces.

When a Coffee Shop Closes for the Frontlines

The human cost and absolute dedication of this civic wave became apparent in Marib, sitting in the central highlands of Yemen. Al Jazeera documented the temporary closure of a local branch belonging to the “Qahwatna” (Our Coffee) café chain. Management posted a notice on the establishment’s official Facebook page explaining that every single employee had walked away from their jobs to join the combat zones in Taiz, located in the country’s southwest.

The public sign left on the shuttered door read: “We apologize to our valued customers, this branch will be closed temporarily due to the enlistment of our employees in the fronts of dignity and pride in Taiz.” The business owners added that they were placing their staff in God’s hands, expressing hope for their safe and victorious return. This sudden departure coincided with widespread calls across Taiz for general mobilization in support of anti-Houthi forces.

Community Drives Supply Firearms and Gear to Combatants

The momentum on the ground has expanded far beyond individual enlistments into organized financial and logistical campaigns. Yemeni activist Hayat Al-Dhabhani utilized social media platforms to showcase community-led supply drives funneling cash, firearms, ammunition, and winter gear directly to active combatants.

Photo: ajnet.me

At the same time, fresh recruits from the Al-Hujayriyah region have continued arriving at active engagement zones. The national army and popular resistance forces have been locked in intense skirmishes with Houthi fighters along the Bani Omar front. Al-Dhabhani reported that defending units successfully forced Houthi elements to retreat, though independent verification of battlefield casualty figures remains unavailable.

Initiative / Action Location Key Participants & Details “Qahwatna” Café Closure Marib All staff members left their posts to fight in Taiz. Marib Fundraising Drive Marib Organized by activists Afif Al-Abab and Osama Bashir Al-Alimi; raised 30 million Yemeni riyals in three days toward a 50 million riyal goal. Personal Asset Liquidation Taiz Villages Three young men sold a university laptop, a motorcycle, and wedding savings to buy three weapons.

Meanwhile, in Marib, activists Afif Al-Abab and Osama Bashir Al-Alimi launched a public fundraising campaign to let the residents of Taiz know they are not facing the conflict alone. The initiative set an initial target of 50 million Yemeni riyals. Organizers noted severe hurdles regarding formal banking transfers, forcing neighborhoods, local institutions, and commercial sectors to rely on trusted community representatives to collect and route the donations.

The financial response has been swift. Contributions poured in from local tire and oil merchants in Marib alongside donations from female teachers and bus drivers operating at the Excellence Schools for Girls.

Young Men Sell Belongings to Buy Frontline Weaponry

Individual sacrifices have matched the scale of collective fundraising. Activist Abdul Jabbar Numan detailed on the platform X the story of three young men from a Taiz village who cleared out their personal savings and sold essential belongings to buy frontline weaponry. Numan recounted accompanying the young men to the local arms market.

One of the buyers, an information technology student in his fourth year of university, sold his laptop to secure the funds for a weapon. The second man, a working laborer, parted ways with his motorcycle for the exact same purpose. The third man, a working pharmacist, emptied the cash reserve he had carefully set aside for his upcoming marriage, choosing instead to prioritize the purchase of a rifle as fighting intensifies across the region.