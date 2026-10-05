Barco Kortrijk draws 1,505 visitors during Open Bedrijvendag event

Barco Draws 1,505 Visitors in Kortrijk

Barco in Kortrijk is the flagship of West Flemish technology, drawing 1,505 visitors and securing seventh place in West Flanders. The company provides projection systems to six out of ten cinema screens globally, alongside specialized displays for healthcare and control rooms.

Scaling High-Precision Industrial Hardware

CEO An Steegen noted that while Barco holds the number-one spot in its sectors, these markets remain niche and small, requiring international scaling. The company manufactures high-precision hardware, including mammography monitors featuring 32 million pixels, alongside professional control room technology.

Across the broader Open Bedrijvendag event, regional participants displayed diverse manufacturing capabilities, ranging from Avant Machinery in Sint-Truiden distributing multi-functional wheel loaders to Euro-Serre in Genk producing aluminum greenhouse structures.

Transforming Corporate Sites into STEM Hubs

According to VLAIO coverage of the event, corporate sites transformed into interactive educational hubs for STEM engagement. At Barco's Kortrijk installation, visitors followed a structured node-based tour supported by infobords, staff presentations, and local collaborations with CoderDojo.

Photo: HBVL

Additional participating entities such as Handsaeme Machinery in Izegem demonstrated industrial automation and robotics, while Indaver and Sleco in Doel highlighted waste-to-energy processing routes across eight thematic paths.

Regional Companies Demonstrate Circular Production and Industrial Automation

Company Location Core Industrial Sector Barco Kortrijk Projection Systems & Medical Displays Avant Machinery Sint-Truiden Compact Utility Loaders & Machinery Euro-Serre Genk Aluminum Greenhouses & Tuinkamers Handsaeme Machinery Izegem Industrial Automation & Robotics

Further regional participation detailed self-sufficient circular manufacturing at Euro-Serre and PFAS water remediation technology. These sites utilized shuttle services to demonstrate production workflows to the public.