APC Microbiome Ireland Experiment Links Decaf Coffee to Memory and Gut Shifts

In a recent experimental study published in Nature Communications, researchers at University College Cork found that participants who drank decaffeinated coffee showed significant improvements on two memory tests, whereas those who drank caffeinated coffee did not. The findings suggest compounds beyond caffeine interact with gut microbes to influence brain function.

Coffee Compounds Influence Gut Microbiome and Cognitive Function

Beyond Caffeine: Non-caffeinated compounds in coffee, such as polyphenols (plant-based molecules that nourish beneficial bacteria), can alter gut microbiome profiles and support cognitive function independently of caffeine.

Non-caffeinated compounds in coffee, such as polyphenols (plant-based molecules that nourish beneficial bacteria), can alter gut microbiome profiles and support cognitive function independently of caffeine. Targeted Benefits: Clinical observation revealed that decaffeinated coffee intake was specifically associated with improvements in episodic memory and learning tasks, while caffeinated coffee improved anxiety and some aspects of cognitive performance.

Clinical observation revealed that decaffeinated coffee intake was specifically associated with improvements in episodic memory and learning tasks, while caffeinated coffee improved anxiety and some aspects of cognitive performance. Microbial Shifts: A temporary two-week coffee withdrawal followed by a reintroduction period triggered measurable changes in gut bacteria associated with metabolism, stress response, and mood regulation.

Clinical Methodology and Participant Demographics

The controlled study conducted by APC Microbiome Ireland analyzed 31 regular coffee consumers who typically drank between three and five cups daily, alongside 31 non-consumers. Participants underwent a two-week washout period where they completely abstained from coffee consumption. During this phase, baseline psychological evaluations, urine tests, stool samples, and dietary diaries were logged.

Following the withdrawal period, the habitual coffee drinkers were assigned to receive either caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee for a duration of 21 days without knowing which type they were drinking. Reintroducing coffee triggered microbiome alterations regardless of caffeine presence, alongside self-reported reductions in perceived stress, depression, and impulsivity.

explains

Coffee Intervention Group Observed Cognitive Effect Reported Mood & Physiological Impact Decaffeinated Coffee Significant improvements in word and location memory tests; enhanced episodic memory. Reduced emotional reactivity; improved sleep quality and increased physical activity. Caffeinated Coffee No significant improvements on standard memory recall tests; improved some aspects of cognitive performance. Reduced anxiety; lowered self-reported stress and impulsivity.

Coffee Increases Bacteria Linked to Gastric Acid Secretion

The biological rationale centers on the gut-brain axis, a bidirectional communication network linking the gut and the brain. Stress neurobiologist John Cryan and his colleagues at University College Cork have researched psychobiotics—probiotics and dietary factors that modulate microbial populations to potentially improve mental health.

Microbiological analysis of participant stool samples indicated that reintroducing coffee increased bacteria associated with intestinal gastric acid secretion and bile acid synthesis. Specifically, populations of Firmicutes bacteria showed upward shifts. Researchers hypothesize that dietary polyphenols act as substrates for gut microbes, generating metabolites that travel via hormonal, immune, and neural pathways to influence brain function and mood.

Photo: El Cronista

Funding Sources and Investigative Transparency

The underlying research published in Nature Communications was sponsored by the Scientific Information Institute on Coffee (ISIC). The academic team at APC Microbiome Ireland used blinded beverage allocation, stool sample analysis, and cognitive testing metrics.

Scientists emphasize that while the statistical associations between microbial species and cognitive outcomes are compelling, the small sample size of 31 active consumers necessitates larger trials before broad dietary recommendations can be established.

How coffee interacts with the gut-brain axis

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