Ireland and Israel draw 1-1 in UEFA Nations League match in Serbia

Ireland drew 1-1 with Israel in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday, October 5, 2026, in a match held behind closed doors in Serbia. The fixture concluded a tense two-week period marked by political controversy, during which an Irish coach accused an Israeli player of spitting at him.

Tensions Flare Behind Closed Doors in Serbia

The fixture on Sunday, October 5, 2026, marked the second meeting between Ireland and Israel in the UEFA Nations League. Ireland had previously beaten Israel 3-0 in Hungary a week prior.

Despite the empty stadium, animosity on the pitch remained high. Irish media outlets reported that an Israeli player spat at Ireland coach Damien Doyle following the half-time whistle. When questioned about the altercation during the post-match news conference, Ireland’s Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson declined to provide specifics, stating that a disciplinary committee would review the matter.

Ireland–Israel nations League clash overshadowed by political tensions • FRANCE 24 English

“I was there. I’m not going to comment. It’s something a disciplinary committee will look at,” Hallgrimsson told reporters.

Israel coach Ran Ben-Shimon stated that he was inside the dressing room during the half-time interval and did not witness the incident.

“Halftime, I was in the dressing room, in my room with my staff; I didn’t see anything. When I’m going to see and check, I will get back to you with the answer,” Ben-Shimon told reporters.

Ireland and Israel Draw as Austria Leads Group

The game itself saw neither side establish firm control. Pre-match protocols again omitted handshakes and pennant exchanges, with players bowing their heads during opposing national anthems while wearing black armbands to commemorate victims of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Republic of Ireland – Israel | 1-1 | Highlights | UEFA Nations League 2026-27 | ireland israel

Team Points Group Position Austria 8 (est./implied) 1st Kosovo 5 2nd Ireland 5 3rd Israel 2 4th

Troy Parrott opened the scoring for Ireland via a 39th-minute penalty kick. However, Israel responded immediately after the break, with Dor Peretz equalising with the team’s first effort on target. Both sides failed to find a winner despite Israel striking the woodwork twice in the second half.

The Toll on the Squads

Reflecting on the conclusion of the double-header, Hallgrimsson emphasized the psychological strain placed on the players over the fortnight.

Tempers flare amid spitting allegation as tumultuous window ends | Ireland 1-1 Israel

“I’m absolutely delighted this is finished. It’s taken a toll out of us all. I’ve given so much credit to the players. They have been absolutely amazing in tough times, and I wish no national team to go through what we have gone through for the last two weeks,” Hallgrimsson stated.

Meanwhile, Ben-Shimon defended his team’s physical approach following the previous week’s 3-0 defeat, rejecting assertions that his players acted with excessive aggression. He maintained that the squad aimed to play clean football.

The draw leaves Ireland with five points in Group B3, three behind group leaders Austria, while Kosovo sits second on goal difference. Israel finishes the round at the bottom of the group with two points.