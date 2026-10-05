Russian Drone Strikes Kyiv Bridge as German Chancellor Visits Ukraine

A Russian drone slammed into Kyiv’s Northern Bridge on Sunday morning, triggering a massive fireball as civilian vehicles traversed the span and plunging the Ukrainian capital into severe logistical chaos. The strike marks the fourth consecutive day that Russian forces have targeted the vital infrastructure connecting the two sides of the city across the wide Dnipro River.

The attack on the Northern Bridge—known locally as the Pivnichnyi Bridge—injured two people, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The recurring strikes have severely fractured transit across the capital, where roughly 500,000 vehicles and three million residents rely on eight bridges, metro lines, and trains to navigate the divided metropolis.

Infrastructure Strain and Transit Disruption on the Dnipro

The relentless targeting of Kyiv’s river crossings has left daily commuters scrambling. One Kyiv resident described the cross-city journey as “just hell” amid ongoing transit disruptions. While experts note that the bridges remain standing, repeated impacts threaten to weaken the spans and force prolonged closures. To counter the growing isolation between the western and eastern banks, Ukrainian authorities are weighing emergency stopgaps, including temporary pontoon bridges, ferry services, and even a dedicated tunnel beneath the Dnipro River.

The aerial assault on the capital is part of a much broader campaign. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 135 drones overnight—including 52 jet-powered models—with air defense systems intercepting 125 of them. The Russian Defence Ministry warned that strikes against military and industrial infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions will only intensify as winter approaches.

High-Stakes Diplomacy Amid Air Raid Sirens

The bridge strike coincided with a surprise visit to Kyiv by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who arrived to reaffirm Berlin’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Merz’s unannounced trip underscores Germany’s position as Ukraine’s biggest provider of military aid since he entered office in May 2025, a shift driven by declining American contributions. During the visit, air raid sirens wailed as Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured the heavily damaged National Academy of Sciences building, where a previous drone strike killed two people.

Zelenskyy condemned the attackers as “absolute barbarians” during joint appearances. The two leaders advanced talks on a major defense and industrial partnership, culminating in an announcement by Zelenskyy of a new German aid package worth more than €1.3 billion. This funding includes direct military supplies, weapon systems, and assistance for Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter.

Refusing to pause operations during the German leader’s stay, Russian forces pressed forward with their campaign. Prominent pro-war commentator Sergei Markov noted that Moscow no longer suspends strikes on the capital during visits by European dignitaries, reflecting a hardened stance.

Photo: The Guardian

Russia Restricts Property Rights to Force Military Service

Beyond the front lines, internal pressure is mounting within Russia. According to leaked documents reported by The Times, the Kremlin is implementing restrictive measures to force young men aged 18 to 30 into military service. Potential conscripts face restrictions—including on buying and selling property, securing mortgages, and registering as business owners—unless they verify their military status.

The shockwaves of the war are equally palpable across NATO’s eastern flank.