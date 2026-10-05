Steve Hilton Campaign Ad Condemned by Political Allies on Right

GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton’s provocative, sexually suggestive campaign ad featuring two young women urging each other to mark a mail-in ballot has triggered intense blowback from political allies on the right while racking up nearly 5 million views online, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Republicans Clash over Provocative Hilton Campaign Ad

The Ad’s Premise: Two young women sit on a bed near an LGBTQ+ flag, with one telling the other to close her eyes and let her guide her hand to mark a ballot for Hilton over Democratic front-runner Xavier Becerra, ending with the instruction to “Now lick it” regarding the mail-in ballot envelope.

Two young women sit on a bed near an LGBTQ+ flag, with one telling the other to close her eyes and let her guide her hand to mark a ballot for Hilton over Democratic front-runner Xavier Becerra, ending with the instruction to “Now lick it” regarding the mail-in ballot envelope. The GOP Rift: Fellow Republicans on the November 3 ballot, including attorney general candidate Michael Gates and school superintendent candidate Sonja Shaw, harshly condemned the ad as creepy and disturbing, while former state party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson defended it as a creative way to reach new voters.

Fellow Republicans on the November 3 ballot, including attorney general candidate Michael Gates and school superintendent candidate Sonja Shaw, harshly condemned the ad as creepy and disturbing, while former state party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson defended it as a creative way to reach new voters. The Campaign Response: Hilton initially defended the spot as a humorous, provocative way to address voters put off by his party affiliation, but later posted an online video expressing remorse that the ad caused pain to those who were offended.

Political Allies Lash Out at Hilton Over Campaign Ad Strategy

Michael Gates, the Republican candidate for attorney general who has frequently appeared alongside Hilton at campaign events, took to X to write: “I emphatically denounce the use of young women as a political tool. California families deserve better, and as AG, I will fight every day to protect our girls, young women, and parental rights.” Sonja Shaw, running for state superintendent of schools, castigated Hilton and the state Republican party leadership for reposting the video, calling it creepy, weird, and disturbing.

which had been viewed by nearly 5 million people as of Saturday afternoon

Democratic leaders seized on the infighting, with Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach calling the spot a bizarre and desperate move from a candidate struggling in the polls. A recent UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll showed Becerra leading Hilton 58% to 33%. Jonathan Underland, a spokesman for Becerra, gleefully remarked that the MAGA camp was melting down over the ad as voters see Hilton as a sellout.

Defenders Stand By Hilton Amid Conservative Backlash

Despite the sharp condemnation from several high-profile figures on the right, other conservative voices defended the strategy. Christian nationalist Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills called the ad grotesque in a Facebook Live post, yet maintained that he still supports Hilton over Becerra. Meanwhile, former California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson argued that the ad was designed to make voters who would not normally consider a Republican feel safe doing so.

Campaign Figure / Source Stance on the Hilton Ad Michael Gates (GOP AG Candidate) Condemned the use of young women as a political tool. Sonja Shaw (GOP Schools Candidate) Castigated the ad as creepy, weird, and disturbing garbage. Jessica Millan Patterson (Former GOP Chair) Understood the desire to expand reach and make new voters feel safe. Jack Hibbs (Pastor) Called the ad grotesque but confirmed continued support for Hilton.

Hilton Acknowledges Offense Following Initial Defense

Hilton initially defended the commercial during an interview, stating that it offered a provocative and humorous way to make a point to voters who might be hesitant about his party affiliation amid California’s ongoing affordability crisis under Democratic leadership. However, hours after that interview, Hilton posted a follow-up online video acknowledging that many people were offended by the content and expressing direct remorse that the messaging caused pain.

The candidate is scheduled to speak on Monday to a Palm Desert chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ group, at a local brewery.