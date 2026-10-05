5 Bodyweight Exercises to Test Your Fitness After 50

Evaluating physical capabilities after the age of 50 through five foundational bodyweight movements—including 20 push-ups, 5 pull-ups, 25 squats, 20 walking lunges, and a 20-second single-arm plank—provides a practical benchmark for relative strength and body control. Moving your own body well serves as a clear sign of how fitness holds up after 50, allowing individuals to test upper- and lower-body strength alongside trunk control without needing any gym equipment.

Experts recommend giving yourself enough rest between exercises to make each one a fair test of movement quality and strength rather than a race. Hitting every standard places your fitness in a strong position compared with typical expectations as people get older, though the challenge should be treated as a benchmark to revisit rather than a literal medical measurement of biological age.

The Five-Exercise Standards

Pull-Ups: 5 clean reps demanding that the back, arms, and grip handle the entire bodyweight as it travels upward.

5 clean reps demanding that the back, arms, and grip handle the entire bodyweight as it travels upward. Bodyweight Squats: 25 clean reps challenging lower-body fitness and muscular endurance through a full range of motion.

25 clean reps challenging lower-body fitness and muscular endurance through a full range of motion. Walking Lunges: 10 reps per leg, asking each side to handle increased responsibility and maintain stride length without shortening as fatigue sets in.

10 reps per leg, asking each side to handle increased responsibility and maintain stride length without shortening as fatigue sets in. Single-Arm Plank Hold: A 20-second hold per side that tests core stability by preventing the torso from rotating toward the unsupported side when the base of support gets smaller.

Calisthenics Build Relative Strength for People over 50

Calisthenics build relative strength—the strength you have in relation to your size—and offer clear room for progress. Beginners can start squats with a chair for support, then go deeper and get stronger over time.

How To Do A Push-Up | The Right Way | Well+Good

Finishing every standard demonstrates a well-rounded result for someone over 50, proving an ability to press and pull yourself, handle repeated lower-body work, and maintain control during stability challenges. Observing where the challenge gets difficult—such as easily completing push-ups while pull-ups need work, or finding that a single-arm plank exposes a gap in trunk control—provides useful direction for your training over the following weeks.