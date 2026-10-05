Buenos Aires Subte Hosts Hair Donation Drive for Cancer Patients

Subterráneos de Buenos Aires is launching the third edition of the #UnPelitoMásFácil hair donation campaign on October 5, at the Santa Fe – Carlos Jáuregui station on Line H, providing free haircuts from 12:30 to 15:00 to collect hair for wigs distributed to oncology patients.

Hair Donation Standards Support Chemotherapy Patients

Alopecia Management: Alopecia is one of the most frequent side effects of chemotherapy, the most used treatment against cancer, and usually affects those going through it emotionally; wigs offer an alternative for those seeking to cope with that moment.

Alopecia is one of the most frequent side effects of chemotherapy, the most used treatment against cancer, and usually affects those going through it emotionally; wigs offer an alternative for those seeking to cope with that moment. Donation Standards: Donated hair must be clean, dry, and 15 centimeters long, and can include straight, curly, or chemically straightened textures.

Donated hair must be clean, dry, and 15 centimeters long, and can include straight, curly, or chemically straightened textures. Multidisciplinary Support: The initiative connects breast cancer awareness with direct supportive care for patients undergoing oncology treatment.

The Logistics of the Santa Fe – Carlos Jáuregui Station Drive

The campaign operates as a collaborative effort involving Subterráneos de Buenos Aires, Fundación Bellamente, and the production company Lado H. Professional volunteer hairdressers from Tijeras Solidarias staff the pop-up cutting station at the Line H hub to process donors during the afternoon hours. Organizers collect the resulting locks in sealed nylon bags before wig fabrication.

Video resumen primera jornada Un pelito más fácil

Every participant receives a commemorative diploma following their haircut and has the option to include a personal letter written for the eventual recipient of the wig. Subterráneos de Buenos Aires President Javier Ibañez emphasized that the transportation network functions as a community hub for health visibility. The event coincides with broader programming throughout October focusing on breast cancer awareness, early detection screenings, and the intersection of mental health, physical health, and self-esteem.

Clinical Impact of Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia

Alopecia is one of the most frequent side effects of chemotherapy. By pooling donated hair into a centralized bank for free distribution to girls, adolescents, and adults, initiatives like #UnPelitoMásFácil address a gap in supportive oncology care. The program accepts diverse hair types, including straight, curly, and chemically treated strands, provided they meet the minimum length threshold of 15 centimeters and remain clean and dry.

Campaign Parameter Operational Specification Date and Time October 5, from 12:30 to 15:00 Location Santa Fe – Carlos Jáuregui Station (Line H) Hair Requirements 15 cm length, clean and dry Beneficiaries Girls, adolescents and adult oncology patients

Future Trajectory of the Buenos Aires Oncology Support Network

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