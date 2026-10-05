Heimir Hallgrimsson says Israel attempted to intimidate Ireland

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson stated that Israel attempted to intimidate his squad during a tense 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw played behind closed doors in Serbia.

Tunnel Clash and On-Field Tensions in Serbia

The fixture at the TSC Arena boiled over at the interval when staff and players converged in the tunnel. Damien Doyle, head of athletic performance for the Irish setup, alleged he was spat at by an Israel player.

Hallgrimsson addressed the friction to Off The Ball, noting the volatile nature of the back-to-back encounters. I don’t want to get involved in that, but it’s been like this these two games. It’s tense, it’s a lot of emotions, Hallgrimsson stated. While acknowledging the gravity of the spitting accusation, the Ireland boss admitted he did not witness the act directly, adding that the incident would undergo review.

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Despite the volatile atmosphere, Hallgrimsson praised his players for maintaining discipline. I felt like they were trying to intimidate us from kick-off but I give a lot of credit to the players to stay calm, he said, highlighting that the match avoided cascading yellow and red cards due to collective composure.

Match Detail Data / Status Tournament UEFA Nations League (Group B3) Venue TSC Arena, Serbia (Behind Closed Doors) Result 1-1 Draw Reported Incident Half-time tunnel spitting allegation

Press Conference Halts over Racism Allegations

The hostilities were not confined to the 90 minutes on the pitch. Tensions escalated significantly 24 hours prior when Republic of Ireland’s pre-match press conference was abruptly halted. Hallgrimsson absorbed what he characterized as a verbal attack from an Israeli journalist questioning alleged racism by Irish players during a previous 3-0 victory in Hungary.

Football Association of Ireland (FAI) communications manager Kieran Crowley intervened to shut down the media briefing, labeling those racism allegations completely untrue. The backdrop included an ongoing FAI investigation into whether forward Adam Idah suffered racial abuse from a section of Israel supporters during the initial match in Debrecen.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby engaged match officials during play to flag abusive chanting from the limited number of Israel fans present. Addressing whether his team deliberately targeted Molumby, Israel head coach Ran Ben-Shimon denied any coordinated animosity. It was nothing personal against the West Brom midfielder, Ben-Shimon told reporters, emphasizing that his squad was instructed to play aggressive, clean football rather than target individuals.

Protests and Player Boycotts Shadow Group B3 Fixtures

Group B3 fixtures have faced extraordinary logistical and political hurdles since the draw in February. Persistent public demonstrations organized by groups such as the Stop The Game campaign—led by Irish Sport for Palestine—have shadowed the team. While goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made himself unavailable, stating participation would be wrong, the FAI ultimately opted to fulfill both fixtures.

Neither squad engaged in pre-match protocol formalities before kick-off, and Irish players bowed their heads during the opposing anthem. Ran Ben-Shimon maintained ignorance regarding the half-time tunnel episode, stating he remained inside his dressing room with staff and would review the situation upon receiving official reports.