LSU Defeats McNeese 63-14 in Dominant Victory

The LSU Tigers opened October with a dominant 63-14 victory over McNeese at Tiger Stadium, jumping out to a 49-0 lead before deploying their backups.

How the LSU Offense Built a 49-0 Advantage

McNeese actually opened the contest with possession and moved the football down the field efficiently. But a costly decision from quarterback Jake Strong resulted in an interception by Tamarcus Cooley, handing momentum straight to the Bayou Bengals. The LSU offense capitalized immediately, marching 48 yards over nine plays before Dilin Jones punched in a one-yard touchdown. The drive set a physical tone at the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers followed up with a 12-play, 78-yard march that ended when Sam Leavitt found Roman Mothershed for a one-yard touchdown pass. Landen Clark added a three-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Before halftime, Leavitt connected with Corey Barber Jr. on two separate touchdown drives exceeding 60 yards. LSU entered the locker room holding a commanding 35-0 advantage.

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LSU Backups Allow McNeese to Score Twice

The second half brought more of the same tactical pressure. LSU opened the third quarter with an 82-yard drive capped by freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds running it in for a touchdown. Harlem Berry subsequently found the end zone to stretch the margin to 49-0, prompting the coaching staff to clear the bench.

With the backups on the field, McNeese found a spark through Jamaal “Speedy” Levi. Levi caught a quick screen pass from Brady Barbier and accelerated 46 yards for a score. Following a quick punt from the Tigers, Levi struck again on an end-around handoff, racing 65 yards to the house. Levi’s brief appearance yielded 110 yards and two touchdowns on only three touches.

Sam Leavitt leads LSU to 63-14 victory over McNeese State

Dominant Ground Game Secures 700 Yards of Total Production

LSU answered back in the fourth quarter when Stacy Gage broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 56-14. On the very next possession, Gage carved up the second-level defense with a sharp cut and dashed for his second score of the night. The late surges pushed the total team output past 700 yards of offense.

Both Berry and Gage eclipsed the century mark on the ground as the Tigers comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest. The definitive 63-14 scoreline reflected complete offensive control from opening whistle to final horn.

Team Statistics LSU Tigers McNeese Final Score 63 14 Total Offense 700+ yards – Leading Rushers Harlem Berry, Stacy Gage (100+ yds each) Jamaal Levi (110 yds) Halftime Score 35 0

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