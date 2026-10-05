Finnish President Alexander Stubb has linked Moscow to a sweeping range of security breaches across the European Union, including irregular migration pressures, cyberattacks, and infrastructure sabotage, while simultaneously dismissing the likelihood of a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO.

Speaking over the weekend in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Stubb argued that Russian interference would likely target upcoming Spanish elections through information warfare or democratic destabilization campaigns. He claimed that Russian-backed cyberattacks were actively targeting Spanish banks and other targets, though he did not cite specific evidence for the assertion.

Stubb also pointed to incidents involving suspected Russian-linked ships cutting undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, alongside a recent event at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport where explosive-laden drones were found near Ukrainian cargo planes. That incident prompted the German government to blame Moscow and order the closure of a Russian consulate in Bonn and a cultural center in Berlin—actions Russia dismissed as nonsensical.

During the interview, Stubb drew a parallel between those events and the summer influx of migrants into Ceuta, Spain’s enclave in Morocco, accusing Moscow of orchestrating the movement of asylum seekers to EU borders. However, when pressed on the specifics of the late July crisis in Ceuta—where more than 70,000 migrants irregularly crossed the border—Stubb admitted that he did not know the matter well enough to take a position. Reuters reported at the time that migrants had been encouraged by viral videos and misleading claims regarding Spain’s migration rules, with Madrid later accusing Russian- and Israeli-linked networks of spreading disinformation, allegations both countries denied.

Photo: kyivpost.com

Deterrence and the Assessment of Russian Military Capacity

Stubb’s remarks followed guidance from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who encouraged member states this week to publicly attribute incidents to Russia when they are certain, or almost sure, of Moscow’s involvement. Despite cataloging numerous hybrid threats, Stubb dismissed the immediate risk of a direct Russian military attack on NATO territory in a separate interview with the German newspaper Bild.

Citing intelligence data and the alliance’s conventional, missile, and nuclear deterrence capabilities, the Finnish president stated that NATO’s defense is stronger than that of any other military power in the world. He characterized heightened warnings from the German Defense Ministry and the Bundeswehr—suggesting Russia could be prepared to attack NATO by 2029—as part of a Russian information war designed to spread fear across Europe.

Stubb argued that Russia’s operational capacity remains heavily constrained by its ongoing war in Ukraine, where he noted the military loses between 30,000 and 35,000 soldiers per month while recruiting roughly 27,000. Under such severe troop depletion, he asserted, an attack on another country or a sudden mobilization for a second front is highly unlikely without triggering immediate domestic political consequences through mass mobilization.

Diverging Voices Among European Officials

The assessment that an imminent conventional attack is unlikely has found echoes elsewhere in Europe. Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius urged officials this week not to exaggerate or make alarmist statements regarding Moscow’s intentions toward NATO. Stubb similarly criticized EU leaders for having a communication problem, suggesting that some officials have been alarmist by conflating hypothetical scenarios with actual threat perceptions.

At the same time, other defense figures maintain that preparedness remains urgent. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has argued that Germany and the broader alliance must be ready for a potential conflict as early as 2028, prompting Berlin to amend its constitutional debt brake and pass a 2026 budget allocating a record €108.2 billion to defense and €11.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine.

Moscow has consistently denied plans to attack NATO unless provoked, maintaining that Western military aid to Ukraine only accelerates dangerous escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has contended that European politicians amplify tensions with Moscow primarily to distract domestic voters from internal economic and political challenges, leaving open the question of how Western capitals will balance threat assessments against tangible hybrid disruptions.