Home » News » Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He is a Financial Prepper and Holds Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, defines himself as a financial prepper, urging investors to treat scarce assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin as insurance against currency debasement. Speaking publicly on October 3, 2026, and shared via social media coverage by BeInCrypto, Kiyosaki defended his hard-money thesis even as these assets trade well below his aggressive price targets.

The calculations are as follows. With United States public debt exceeding $40.2 trillion and the Federal Reserve’s preferred personal consumption expenditures price index holding near 3.4% annually—comfortably above the central bank’s 2% target—macroeconomic indicators show persistent upward pressure on prices. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding actual market prices, leaving investors wondering if the heavy volatility of these hard assets is worth the premium.

The Financial Prepper Defense

Kiyosaki introduced his framing during a public exchange when a listener asked if preparing for financial instability equates to pure pessimism. Replying directly to the audience member, the author asked whether she carried automobile insurance, comparing scarce assets to the coverage drivers buy before an accident occurs.

When the listener argued that authorities would simply print more money during a crisis, Kiyosaki turned her response into the central thesis of his argument. Printing fiat currency dilutes purchasing power, which is the literal definition of inflation. Because governments extract economic value through both monetary expansion and taxation, Kiyosaki maintains that investors should hold strictly to instruments that central banks cannot manufacture at will.

According to BeInCrypto reporting, his strategy revolves around three core tenets:

Photo: it.beincrypto.com

Treat scarce assets strictly as insurance against currency debasement, never as speculative bets for quick returns.

Anticipate the steady erosion of purchasing power through monetary expansion and taxation, regardless of seemingly stable headline consumer prices.

Hold commodities and alternative stores of value that no governing authority can inflate at will.

Beyond digital and precious metals, Kiyosaki also holds tangible commodities like oil wells, noting that governments remain perpetual and dependable buyers of crude oil despite broader market shifts.

Asset Class Current Price Level (2026) Kiyosaki Target Recent Performance Metric Gold ~$4,140 / oz $27,000 Retreated from peaks above $5,400 Silver ~$60 / oz $100 – $200 Down approximately 16% in 2026 Bitcoin ~$85,450 $250,000 Up over 32% in Q3; below 2025 high of $126,000

Macroeconomic Realities Versus Short-Term Trading Targets

The numbers underlying Kiyosaki's warnings create a complex situation for institutional and retail investors alike. The federal funds rate remains anchored between 3.75% and 4%, signaling that monetary authorities are still actively managing borrowing costs to tame sticky inflation.

Market prices for precious metals and digital assets reflect a significant gap between structural hedging and short-term trading sentiment. Gold trades near $4,140 per ounce, down from earlier highs above $5,400. Silver hovers around $60, marking a roughly 16% decline over the course of 2026. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trades near $85,450, following a quarterly rebound exceeding 32% that still leaves it shy of its 2025 peak near $126,000.

These figures fall considerably short of Kiyosaki’s long-term calls, which include gold at $27,000, silver scaling between $100 and $200, and Bitcoin reaching $250,000. For traders treating these forecasts as immediate entry signals, the divergence highlights the risks of mixing macroeconomic insurance strategies with speculative momentum.

Assessing the Cost of Market Insurance

Despite persistent warnings of systemic collapse, official economic data stops well short of the catastrophic rupture frequently described by prominent commentators. Public debt and consumer prices remain elevated, but the apocalyptic financial crash has not materialized.

Investors who purchased hard assets as portfolio insurance have seen mixed results. Precious metals maintain strong multi-year gains from previous lows, and Bitcoin’s hard-coded supply limit of 21 million coins continues to separate it from fiat-denominated instruments. Yet, the anticipated monetary breakdown remains absent, proving that volatility is the direct premium investors continue to pay for holding perpetual crisis hedges.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.