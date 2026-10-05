J.A. Bayona Eyed to Direct Jurassic World Rebirth Sequel

Universal Pictures is positioning J.A. Bayona as its primary choice to direct the upcoming sequel to Jurassic World: Rebirth, according to industry reporting by Borys Kit on X, though the choice has already divided the franchise’s fanbase.

Universal Pictures Targets J.A. Bayona for Jurassic World Sequel

Universal Pictures has targeted J.A. Bayona as its number-one choice to direct the follow-up to Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Gareth Edwards is not returning for the new sequel due to creative differences that remain undisclosed.

The potential hiring has split fans, with some questioning whether returning to a major blockbuster franchise marks a step backward for the filmmaker.

Why Universal Wants J.A. Bayona Back in the Director’s Chair

Universal needs to move quickly on its dinosaur property, and Gareth Edwards’ departure following unspecified creative friction left an open seat at the top of the production hierarchy. Bringing back J.A. Bayona represents a calculation rooted in franchise continuity, given that he previously directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. That installment opened with the large-scale destruction of the island before shifting into a gothic, mansion-set thriller that introduced human cloning plotlines.

Bayona’s prior experience inside the machine gives Universal a reliable hand as they look to maintain momentum following Rebirth.

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom helmer JA Bayona rumored to direct the next Jurassic World film

Fans Debate Bayona Moving from Dramas to Blockbusters

While studio executives see a safe pair of hands, reactions across fandoms and critical circles remain sharply divided. A vocal segment of supporters argues that returning to studio tentpoles represents a lateral or backward move for a director who has increasingly gravitated toward demanding, character-driven projects. Bayona recently directed the survival drama Society of the Snow, following his work on the drama The Impossible.

His resume bridges the gap between sprawling IP and intimate human survival stories, including the film The Orphanage and episodes of high-end television like Penny Dreadful and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That eclectic background is precisely why some observers find his potential return to Universal’s prehistoric park surprising, contrasting his artistic trajectory with the demands of a high-budget studio sequel.

Project Director Key Focus / Genre Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom J.A. Bayona Gothic Dinosaur Thriller / Action Jurassic World: Rebirth Gareth Edwards Sci-Fi Adventure / Franchise Relaunch Society of the Snow J.A. Bayona Survival Drama / Historical

Johansson and Ali Return While Hathaway Expresses Interest

The human elements surrounding the proposed sequel are already taking shape independently of the director’s chair. Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali are slated to return as lethal independent operatives, anchoring the narrative core established in the preceding film. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway has expressed public interest in joining the unfolding storyline, adding another high-profile name to the potential roster.

Timing remains the primary hurdle for any deal. Bayona is currently developing two separate projects: an untitled science fiction film and an adaptation of Manuel Chaves Nogales’ short story collection A sangre y fuego. Because both titles remain in early stages of development, a lucrative offer from Universal could prompt a swift schedule realignment for the filmmaker.