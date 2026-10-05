Llaneros vs. América de Cali Prediction: Liga BetPlay Clausura Analysis

Llaneros FC and América de Cali prepare to clash in round 13 of the Colombian Clausura Liga BetPlay, meeting at Estadio Bello Horizonte – Rey Pelé (El Macal) on October 4, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. local time. The fixture pits the league leaders against a home side desperate for a turnaround to stay within reach of the playoff spots.

The visitors have suffered only one loss in the current Clausura tournament and boast an undefeated record away from home, underpinned by a solid defensive unit that concedes an average of just 0.81 goals per match.

COLOMBIAN LIGA BETPLAY 2026 CLAUSURA STANDINGS MATCHDAY 13 | LLANEROS 1-2 AMERICA DE CALI

América De Cali Faces Struggling but Strong Llaneros

While América de Cali arrives in commanding form following a victory over Águilas Doradas, Llaneros is struggling. The hosts have dropped five of their last six league matches, though they did secure a notable 2-0 win against Atlético Nacional. Their overall Liga BetPlay record stands at 8 wins, 12 draws, and 10 losses, averaging 1.2 points per match. Despite their recent struggles, Llaneros remains formidable on home turf, having suffered only two defeats at their stadium since March.

Individual contributions highlight the contrasting strengths of both squads. Yeison Estiven Guzmán Gómez leads América de Cali’s attack with 18 goals in the competition, while Rafael Carrascal orchestrates the midfield with 9 assists. For Llaneros, Jhon Freduar Vásquez Anaya spearheads the scoring with 6 goals, and Néider Stiven Ospina Flórez paces the team with 5 assists.

Photo: apwin.com

Even Head-To-Head Records Suggest a Tight Contest

Head-to-head records suggest a tightly contested affair. Across 15 historical encounters between the two clubs, the victory tally stands even at 4 wins apiece alongside 7 draws. Their most recent meeting on March 25, 2026, ended in a scoreless 0-0 draw. Wincomparator’s predictive algorithm estimates a 39.23% probability for an América de Cali victory, a 34.03% chance of a draw, and a 26.74% likelihood of a home win for Llaneros.

Official starting lineups for both Llaneros and América de Cali will be confirmed closer to kickoff through the competition’s and clubs’ official channels. No television broadcast information has been officially announced for the fixture.