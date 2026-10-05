Christer Falck regrets severe reaction to son Isak drinking alcohol

Norwegian author and record producer Christer Falck, known as a lifelong abstainer, revealed on the podcast Min barneoppdragelse hosted by Solveig Kloppen that his son Isak Macody Falck once secretly consumed alcohol, leading to a tense household silence and regret from the father over his severe reaction.

As reported by Se og Hør, the 56-year-old has long maintained a vocal stance against alcohol, famously characterizing drinkers in past remarks as “less intelligent” and “subhumans,” while consistently arguing that the substance wreaks far more havoc on society than other recreational drugs.

The Reality of Family Dynamics and Abstinence

Christer Falck admitted on Solveig Kloppen’s podcast that discovering his son Isak drank alcohol during weeks they lived apart triggered a severe “silent treatment” that lasted days.

Falck expressed direct regret over being too harsh during the incident, clarifying that his intense reaction stemmed from a deep-seated view of alcohol as toxic.

While the 56-year-old author faced social pressure during his own youth between the ages of 15 and 17, he notes that public pushback against his abstinence has completely vanished since he turned 40.

A Lifelong Stance Against Social Drinking

Falck’s appearance on the podcast laid bare a worldview shaped by complete abstinence. Having never tasted alcohol, the producer maintains that drinking diminishes a person’s behavior rather than elevating it. He stated that alcohol is expensive, makes people a worse version of themselves, and that it is not fun for non-drinkers to be around those who are drinking, adding that humor becomes much worse even if people laugh more quickly.

Photo: seher.no

Reflecting on his teenage years, Falck bypassed the typical rituals of his peers by spending his time playing badminton or staying home with family. That early resistance laid the groundwork for an uncompromising adult lifestyle. Today, he steers clear of events where alcohol takes center stage, though he reports receiving steady praise from listeners and viewers who support his choice to remain sober.

Falck Clashes with Son over Alcohol Consumption

The cultural clash over alcohol hit closest to home with his children, Isak (20) and Iben (18), whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Synnøve Macody Lund. The couple went their separate ways in 2011, and Isak wishes to follow in his mother’s acting footsteps. During the years when the children split their time equally between their parents’ homes, Isak intentionally avoided drinking while under his father’s roof.

When Falck discovered that his son had nevertheless consumed alcohol elsewhere, the confrontation was icy. Se og Hør detailed how Falck subjected Isak to the silent treatment for several days, an approach his son later described as exceptionally uncomfortable. Looking back, the former «Robinson»-programleder admitted he regretted the severity of his punishment, explaining that his anger was born purely from distress over seeing his child ingest what he views as poison.

Family Member Age Notable Context Christer Falck 56 Author, record producer, and lifelong abstainer who shared his views on the podcast Min barneoppdragelse. Isak Macody Falck 20 Son of Christer Falck and Synnøve Macody Lund, whose hidden alcohol consumption sparked a household rift. Iben 18 Daughter of Christer Falck and Synnøve Macody Lund. Synnøve Macody Lund 50 Actress and former partner of Christer Falck, sharing custody of their two children prior to their 2011 separation.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Household Dynamic

While the podcast episode offered a raw look into the family dynamics of a high-profile Norwegian household, several details remain unaddressed by the principals involved. Se og Hør reported that Christer Falck did not respond to subsequent media requests for further comment following the podcast’s release. Whether Isak and his father have fully reconciled their differing philosophies on social drinking outside of the enforced custody boundaries remains entirely unaddressed.