Intel Nova Lake-HX mobile series also to use Core Ultra 4000 series naming

Intel’s upcoming Nova Lake-HX laptop processors will reportedly adopt the four-digit Core Ultra 4000 naming scheme, aligning mobile gaming systems with desktop CPUs while mainstream mobile chips retain three-digit identifiers ahead of an expected early 2027 rollout.

Intel’s next-generation silicon naming strategy is coming into focus through a series of recent leaks.

Desktop parts and high-end mobile processors are moving to a four-number format. The rest of the laptop lineup will maintain the familiar structure established by prior generations.

Core Ultra 4000 Naming Extends to Nova Lake-HX Laptops

Intel’s upcoming laptop lineup will feature a split naming convention. According to leaker Jaykihn, Nova Lake-HX laptop chips will use the four-digit Core Ultra 4000 format that recently showed up in a leaked desktop lineup.

A gaming laptop powered by an HX-series processor will carry a Core Ultra 4000 designation. A thinner mobile device from the exact same architecture generation will sit under a three-digit label such as Core Ultra 400.

Seven Nova Lake-S Desktop Processors Surface in Detailed Leak

The four-digit naming convention first broke cover via a leaked specification table covering seven desktop processors in the Nova Lake desktop processor family. Headlining the leaked desktop stack is the unlocked Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC, which pairs eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, and four low-power efficiency cores for a total of 28 cores and 28 threads inside a 125-watt power envelope.

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The letters BFC designate Intel’s implementation of big last-level cache, or bLLC, providing up to 144MB of additional cache designed to challenge AMD’s cache-heavy X3D processors in gaming workloads. Leaker LC Tech Leaks and other industry sources noted that three SKUs in the leaked desktop stack feature the BFC suffix, while standard models rely on conventional configurations.

Processor Model Core Configuration TDP (PL1) bLLC / Cache Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC 8P + 16E + 4 LP-E 125W Yes (Up to 144MB) Core Ultra 9 4950K 8P + 16E + 4 LP-E 125W No Core Ultra 9 4900 BFC 6P + 12E + 4 LP-E 65W Yes (Up to 144MB) Core Ultra 7 4870K BFC 8P + 12E + 4 LP-E 125W Yes (Up to 144MB) Core Ultra 7 4850K 8P + 12E + 4 LP-E 125W No Core Ultra 5 4650K 6P + 12E + 4 LP-E 125W No Core Ultra 5 4650KF 6P + 12E + 4 LP-E 125W No

Nova Lake Desktop Processors Require New Motherboards

Hardware requirements for the desktop architecture are coming into view. Nova Lake desktop processors will require new motherboards built around the LGA 1954 socket and 900-series chipsets, with Z990 and Z970 motherboards appearing in recent compliance testing and USB-IF and PCI-SIG listings.

Industry expectations point toward a Q1 2027 launch window for Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs, with initial hardware slated for debut around CES 2027. Intel has not officially confirmed the leaked nomenclature, core configurations, or final retail naming structures, leaving room for adjustments before production units reach store shelves.