High Caffeine in Energy Drinks Can Narrow Brain Vessels, Warns Expert

Children and adolescents frequently consume energy drinks containing high doses of caffeine, which can lead to caffeine poisoning, disrupted sleep, and dangerous constriction of cerebral blood vessels. According to a report published by haberturk.com, pediatric endocrinologist Prof. Dr. Selim Kurtoğlu warns that these stimulants pose severe developmental and metabolic risks.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Caffeine Overload: Daily intake limits—2 to 6 mg for young children and 100 mg for adolescents—are easily breached by standard energy drink formulations, triggering acute toxicity symptoms like tachycardia (rapid heart rate) and tremors.

Daily intake limits—2 to 6 mg for young children and 100 mg for adolescents—are easily breached by standard energy drink formulations, triggering acute toxicity symptoms like tachycardia (rapid heart rate) and tremors. Vascular Constriction: High concentrations of stimulants actively narrow blood vessels within the brain.

High concentrations of stimulants actively narrow blood vessels within the brain. Metabolic Disruptions: Added sugars such as fructose and sucrose cause hepatic steatosis (fatty liver disease) and accelerate pathways toward Type 2 diabetes.

Pediatric Endocrinologist Warns of Severe Caffeine Toxicity in Youth

The widespread marketing and consumption of energy drinks among young people have triggered urgent warnings from the medical community. haberturk.com reported that Prof. Dr. Selim Kurtoğlu highlighted how these beverages are increasingly consumed by young children and newly licensed adolescent drivers. The primary pharmacological hazard stems from excessive caffeine content, which far exceeds safe pediatric thresholds.

When young bodies ingest these formulations, they frequently experience caffeine toxicity. Clinical manifestations range from acute insomnia and motor restlessness to severe tremors, cardiac palpitations, and gastrointestinal distress such as acid reflux. Auxiliary herbal stimulants often blended into these beverages—such as ginseng and guarana—synergistically amplify these adverse hemodynamic effects.

Photo: hurgun.com

Caffeine Narrows Cerebral Blood Vessels and Disrupts Sleep

Beyond systemic cardiovascular strain, high-dose caffeine exerts direct physiological pressure on the central nervous system. Continuous exposure to concentrated stimulants causes cerebral blood vessels to undergo significant vasoconstriction (narrowing of the blood vessels). This can foster hyperactive behavioral anomalies akin to anxiety or aggressive agitation in adolescents.

Simultaneously, the systemic disruption of sleep architecture impedes the restorative neurochemical processes vital during adolescence. Sleep deprivation creates an underlying vulnerability to mood disorders and depressive symptoms.

Metabolic Overload: From Fructose to Fatty Liver and Diabetes

Energy drinks inflict profound damage beyond neurological pathways by heavily burdening metabolic organs. Synthetic sweeteners like fructose and sucrose are primary ingredients in these beverages. When metabolized in high volumes, fructose is processed directly by the liver, promoting hepatic steatosis even in early adolescence.

This early-onset accumulation of fat within liver tissue lays the groundwork for insulin resistance. Over prolonged periods, the combination of sedentary behaviors, high sugar intake, and caloric excess accelerates the progression toward clinical Type 2 diabetes. The presence of citric acid also acts locally to erode dental enamel while aggravating gastrointestinal reflux.

Substance Primary Source in Energy Drinks Clinical Risk / Mechanism of Action Caffeine, Guarana, Ginseng Direct chemical additives & herbal extracts Cerebral vasoconstriction, tachycardia, tremors, and caffeine toxicity. Fructose & Sucrose Added sugars Hepatic steatosis (fatty liver) leading toward Type 2 diabetes and obesity. Citric Acid Flavor preservatives Dental enamel erosion and increased gastrointestinal reflux.

Medical Evaluation for Tachycardia and Acute Toxicity

Immediate medical evaluation is warranted if a young consumer exhibits persistent tachycardia, severe tremors, or signs of acute toxicity following ingestion.