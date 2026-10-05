Polonia Piła Confirms Active Transfer Discussions Following Relegation

Polonia Piła suffered a heartbreaking relegation from Metalkas 2. Ekstraliga following a dramatic play-down phase, missing out on survival by a razor-thin margin despite a furious late surge against Moonfin Magnus Ostrów Wielkopolski. As speedwaynews.pl reported, the club’s front office is already moving aggressively to secure their core talent for the upcoming campaign in the Krajowa Liga Żużlowa, confirming active transfer discussions.

The Agony of the Play-Down Defeat

The road to relegation for Polonia Piła was narrow and unforgiving. In the decisive return fixture, the team nearly pulled off an improbable comeback to erase a 26-point deficit from the first leg in Ostrów Wielkopolski. Trailing heavily in the aggregate score, the team caught fire on their home shale.

After twelve heats, the scoreboard flashed a staggering 48:24 lead for the hosts, putting survival within touching distance. Yet, the pressure mounted in the dying moments of the fixture.

Team Phase Result Outcome Polonia Piła Play-down Narrow aggregate loss Relegated to KLŻ Moonfin Magnus Ostrów Play-down Aggregate victory Retained 2. Ekstraliga status

Rebuilding Without Financial Recklessness

Despite the drop to the Krajowa Liga Żużlowej, management insists that the long-term health of the club remains paramount. Vice-president Dariusz Słowiński outlined the board’s strict fiscal discipline while addressing the media after the fixture.

Photo: Przegląd Sportowy

“Będziemy budowali możliwie najsilniejszy skład. Nie będziemy jednak robili nic na kredyt. Mogę zagwarantować, że jest deklaracja od wszystkich zawodników, że chcą rozmawiać z nami o pozostaniu w Pile,” Słowiński stated.

The club faces an immediate battle to keep their primary assets out of the hands of division rivals. Słowiński confirmed that Ostrów has already tabled an official offer for Matias Nielsen. While the rider has acknowledged the approach, formal talks regarding his continuation in Piła are slated for the coming days, though management fully acknowledges Nielsen’s desire to compete at the higher tier.

The Piskorz Blueprint for a Rapid Return

The trajectory of the club relies heavily on continuity in the coaching staff. Discussions regarding the future of team manager Paweł Piskorz are underway, with both parties expressing mutual interest in an extension. Piskorz brings a proven tactical blueprint, having orchestrated a promotion campaign with Stal Rzeszów in 2023.

“Liczę, że siądziemy z prezesami do rozmów. Będą jakieś decyzje i zobaczymy, czy zarząd będzie zainteresowany kontynuowaniem współpracy,” Piskorz explained regarding his potential continuation.

By relying on veterans who are willing to take a measured step backward to build a sustainable powerhouse, Piła hopes to replicate Rzeszów’s template. The ambition is clear: assemble a roster capable of dominating the Krajowej Ligi Żużlowej and establishing an immediate, permanent footprint upon a return to the second tier.

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