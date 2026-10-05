Netherlands Net Metering End: Double Energy Tax Issue Likely Unresolved This Year

Starting January 1, 2027, the Dutch net metering arrangement (salderingsregeling) for residential solar panels will officially terminate. According to Robin Berg of We Drive Solar, speaking to ewmagazine.nl, an anticipated resolution regarding double energy taxation on stored electricity will likely not be finalized this year.

Net Metering Ends and EV Charging Offers Grid Flexibility

The Core Deadline: The net metering scheme ends on January 1, 2027, requiring households to consume solar power immediately or face lower feed-in tariffs.

The net metering scheme ends on January 1, 2027, requiring households to consume solar power immediately or face lower feed-in tariffs. The Tax Burden: Double energy taxation on grid-stored power remains unresolved for 2026, posing profitability hurdles for energy trading strategies.

Double energy taxation on grid-stored power remains unresolved for 2026, posing profitability hurdles for energy trading strategies. The Fleet Alternative: Bidirectional charging technology for electric vehicles offers up to 9.5 gigawatts of controllable grid flexibility by 2050, according to parliamentary projections.

The Mechanics of Post-Net Metering Valuations

Under the upcoming regulatory framework detailed by debelegger.nl, electricity fed back into the grid after January 1, 2027, will no longer be offset 1-on-1 against evening power consumption. Instead, feed-in compensation is mandated to reach a minimum of 50 percent of the bare delivery tariff, excluding taxes, until 2030.

Government clarifications issued on September 23 indicate that storing self-generated solar power for subsequent domestic use incurs no additional energy tax. However, drawing power from the public grid, storing it, and later discharging it back introduces complex tax categorizations. While basic household self-consumption remains tax-exempt, secondary grid injections face intricate accounting rules.

Financial Impact on Home Batteries and Trading Strategies

Market estimates regarding the financial penalty of double taxation vary significantly across industry analyses. Research highlighted by welingelichtekringen.nl indicates that for the vast majority of households utilizing a basic home battery setup, the annual tax burden amounts to €5 or less per year.

Photo: debelegger.nl

Conversely, active market participants engaging in dynamic trading face substantially higher friction. Calculations from solar supplier Solarwatt and battery brand Zendure suggest that households trading daily volumes of 3 kilowatt-hours face annual tax friction between €117 and €120. At a volume of 5 kilowatt-hours per day, that annual cost expands to approximately €194 to €200, noticeably lengthening the capital payback period for home storage investments.

Parliamentary Push for Bidirectional EV Charging Infrastructure

To offset grid congestion and mitigate the financial impact of expiring net metering, legislative bodies are pursuing technological alternatives. Solar & Storage Magazine reported that the Dutch House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a motion with 113 of 150 votes supporting a European mandate for bidirectional electric vehicle charging.

Photo: Welingelichte Kringen

The motion, introduced by Sjoukje van Oosterhout and Habtamu de Hoop (PRO) alongside Felix Klos (D66), targets vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities. Projections cited within the parliamentary debate estimate that bidirectional vehicle integration could supply 9.5 gigawatts of controllable grid flexibility by the year 2050. This capacity directly reduces the necessity for costly physical grid expansions.

Storage / Usage Strategy Estimated Annual Tax Impact (2027) Primary Financial Driver Basic Self-Consumption (Direct) €0 Exempt from energy tax; stored solar power used internally. Standard Household Battery (Low Trading) ≤ €5 per year Minimal grid interaction; primarily offsets peak evening rates. Active Trading (3 kWh daily throughput) €117 to €120 per year Double taxation friction on grid-sourced and re-injected power. Active Trading (5 kWh daily throughput) €194 to €200 per year Higher conversion losses and cumulative volume penalties.

Software Barriers Hinder Bidirectional Charging Integration

Despite legislative support for bidirectional charging, technical barriers remain embedded in automotive manufacturing standards. As noted in coverage from Solar & Storage Magazine, the primary operational bottleneck lies within the native software of electric vehicles rather than the external charging infrastructure itself. For V2G integration to succeed on a continental scale, European regulatory frameworks must compel automotive manufacturers to activate bidirectional capabilities natively across all new vehicle models entering the market.

Debelegger.nl emphasizes that price differentials alone do not guarantee net profits for consumers. Conversion losses—where charging 3 kilowatt-hours yields roughly 2.7 kilowatt-hours of usable output—mean energy tax is paid on the dissipated 0.3 kilowatt-hours. When combined with supplier fees and hardware installation expenses, consumer profitability depends entirely on precise system optimization ahead of the 2027 fiscal transition.