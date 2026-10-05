Lanterns Season 1 Finale Explained: Who Killed Hal Jordan?

Sheriff Kerry Kane killed Hal Jordan in the Season 1 finale of HBO’s Lanterns, after Jordan discovered her son Noah was a Manhunter hybrid, and mashable.com reported that Kerry shot him during an encounter after Jordan learned the truth about Noah.

Sheriff Kane Shot Hal Jordan as Noah Is a Hybrid

The Killer Revealed: Sheriff Kerry Kane shot Hal Jordan, while her son Noah falsely confessed to protect her.

Sheriff Kerry Kane shot Hal Jordan, while her son Noah falsely confessed to protect her. The Manhunter Twist: Noah was revealed as a Manhunter hybrid created from Kerry’s body and Zoe Macon’s technology.

Noah was revealed as a Manhunter hybrid created from Kerry’s body and Zoe Macon’s technology. Cosmic Fallout: Sinestro was found on Antaan’s planet forging a yellow-streaked fear lantern.

How Noah and Sinestro Threaten the Cosmic Balance

Before the murder mystery was solved, the finale tackled the escape of Sinestro, who was found forging a yellow-streaked lantern on Antaan’s dead planet, as mashable.com detailed. Ulrich Thomsen’s character was previously seen in a high-security space prison. Noah, played by Shea Pritchard, was revealed as a Manhunter hybrid, which shocked viewers, as Zoe Macon was previously believed to be the last of her kind.

According to Kerry’s explanation to John Stewart, Zoe used Manhunter technology and a sample of Kerry’s body to create a new Manhunter.

TheWrap noted that the series also dug deep into Jordan’s personal pathology, exploring the “Jordan Boys Legacy” where Hal’s father Martin Jordan died by suicide rather than a routine test crash.

Photo: TheWrap

Character Actor Key Finale Role John Stewart Aaron Pierre Investigates Hal’s murder and adopts a unique Emerald Knight oath Hal Jordan’s Halogram Kyle Chandler Aids John while unpacking the Jordan family’s generational trauma Sheriff Kerry Kane Kelly Macdonald Confesses to shooting Hal Jordan to protect her son Noah Shea Pritchard Manhunter hybrid who falsely confessed to killing Hal Sinestro Ulrich Thomsen Forges a yellow fear lantern

Why John Stewart Rewrote the Emerald Knight Oath

ScreenRant reported from the finale press conference that showrunner Chris Mundy and executive producers Damon Lindelof and Tom King crafted a brand new oath for John Stewart. Instead of reciting the traditional Green Lantern pledge, Aaron Pierre’s character uttered a personal declaration: “In Brightest Day. In Darkest Night. I’ll embrace my fear. I’ll do what’s right. I choose this ring. I choose this fight. In service to this lantern’s light.”

As the DC Universe continues to expand its live-action reboot under Chapter 1: "Gods and Monsters," the 2026 television schedule brought an increased spotlight to the Emerald Knights via the HBO series. ScreenRant’s Andy Behbakht participated in the finale press conference where the creative team unpacked the eighth episode, noting that Noah’s secret added an extra layer of shock to the Rushville mystery given that Zoe Macon was originally supposed to be the final Manhunter.

Photo: ScreenRant

Lindelof explained that the creative team wanted John to operate beyond traditional organizational loyalty, choosing a path defined by personal accountability rather than blind allegiance to the Corps.

Kerry ultimately confessed to John herself. Hal had realized the truth about Noah and attempted to find a way for the family to leave together, only to be killed during an intimate confrontation.

With Kerry facing the reality of what she cannot undo, John must carry forward the burden of truth as the first season closes.