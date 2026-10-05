Singapore to Install Traffic Light Sensors for Autonomous Robots in Punggol

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Punggol Traffic Lights to Get RFID Sensors for Autonomous Robots

Autonomous mobile robots delivering food and conducting patrols in Punggol will soon receive infrastructure assistance to navigate pedestrian crossings safely, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) called for vendor quotes on September 21, to install ultra-high frequency radio frequency identification antennas at major intersections, according to The Straits Times.

Overcoming Hardware Limits at Crossings

Most operational mobile units deployed for delivery and surveillance lack physical robotic arms. Without manipulators, the machines cannot physically press pedestrian push buttons on traffic light poles.

To solve this, the LTA procurement documents specify the installation of four long-range ultra-high frequency radio frequency identification antennas. These units will sit at key intersections, specifically at the junction of Punggol Way and New Punggol Road. The deployment covers four distinct spots:

A slip road close to Block 433A Northshore Drive

A slip road near Block 446A of Punggol Point Cove

One location in one direction of Punggol Way

One location in the other direction of Punggol Way

RFID Cards Trigger Pedestrian Signals at Monitored Crossings

Operating units will carry an internal radio frequency identification card. When approaching a monitored crossing, this card will wirelessly trigger the pedestrian signal.

The system mimics standard pedestrian activation, signaling the controller to cycle the lights for safe crossing. Human pedestrians retain full functionality of the physical push buttons alongside the automated system.

Contractors winning the bid must complete the installation of the four sensors within one month of submitting their letter of acceptance. The deployment forms a core component of the Punggol Digital District test bed, designated as Singapore’s largest smart robotics test bed.

The May Coalition and Late-2026 Field Trials

The overarching project stems from a May initiative involving eight distinct entities tasked with automating cleaning, patrolling, and food deliveries. Participating organizations include tech firm Grab, logistics firm DHL, security and services provider Certis, homegrown start-up QuikBot, software firms FieldAI and Thoughtworks, alongside robot-makers Slamtec and Unitree.

Large-scale field evaluations are scheduled to begin by the end of 2026. The Infocomm Media Development Authority, urban planner and developer JTC, and the Singapore Institute of Technology oversee the test bed, gathering operational data over time.

Rigorous Oversight and Strict Safety Protocols

Safety protocols mandate that every machine undergo safety testing prior to deployment. Operating parameters require low-travel speeds, continuous light emission for high visibility, and oversight by authorized personnel capable of manual remote intervention.

Units remain strictly bound to approved geographic routes. Operators must maintain insurance coverage for potential property damage or personal injury. Future island-wide expansion remains contingent on operational requirements, trial performance, and site-specific environmental suitability.