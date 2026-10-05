University of Denver women’s triathlon team takes 6th at Navy Cup

Graduate student Coco Reed secured a career-best 12th-place finish at the inaugural Navy Collegiate Cup in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday. Racing in a modified duathlon format due to inclement water conditions, Reed clocked a total time of 1:01:33.6, leading the University of Denver women’s triathlon team to a sixth-place overall finish.

The Pioneers finished the day with 160 points as a squad. TCU secured the team victory with 286 points, followed by Duquesne with 278 and San Francisco with 227. While Reed paced the Denver effort, junior Rebecca Nolan finished 20th, followed by freshman Lucy Eggleston in 35th, rookie Samantha Perry in 46th, and sophomore Olivia Wimberger in 52nd.

A Shift in Format

Naval Academy. The traditional 750-meter swim was replaced with an opening 2.5-kilometer run. This event marked the first time in the program’s history that the Pioneers competed in a duathlon.

The race conditions were damp and cloudy, with an air temperature of 63 degrees Fahrenheit at the 8 a.m. ET start. Athletes navigated a course that included a 2.5K run, a 19-kilometer bike ride consisting of four laps, and a final 5K run. Reed delivered a strong performance in the concluding leg, recording the ninth-fastest 5K time of the day at 17:41, which stands as the fourth-quickest mark in Denver program history.

Looking Toward the Postseason

Following the competition in Annapolis, the Pioneers are now turning their attention to the remainder of their schedule. The team is preparing for the Western Regional Championships, which are set to take place at Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The 2026 season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona.