Cornell accuser faces threats as AG Letitia James probes fraternity

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul to oversee a renewed investigation into sexual assault allegations against seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University. As the Cornell rape investigation moves forward, the attorney for the woman known as Jane Doe reports that his client is facing mounting pressure to drop her lawsuit and is the target of direct threats.

Thomas Giuffra, the attorney representing the accuser, stated that individuals attempting to uncover his client’s identity have mistakenly targeted unrelated people with death threats. Giuffra also alleged that the local district attorney failed to subpoena critical evidence during the initial 2024 investigation. While the current complaint names seven fraternity members, Giuffra indicated that there may have been additional participants, noting that his client experienced memory gaps due to incapacitation during the incident. The accuser provided a sworn statement to Cornell University Police 26 days after the event, and Giuffra now believes the number of participants could be higher than currently identified.

Jane Doe Attorney Discusses Threats He And Others Received After Announcing Lawsuit Against Cornell

Attorney General Brings in Outside Personnel for Fairness

Addressing concerns about the investigation, Giuffra noted that the Attorney General’s office is bringing in outside personnel with specific experience in criminal investigations to ensure fairness and impartiality. Well, I think Tish James, at least what her office has told to me, is they’re reaching out to outside people to get involved, because the attorney general’s office doesn’t typically investigate crimes of this sort, Giuffra told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. Meanwhile, Cornell University President Michael I. Kotlikoff issued a statement regarding the 2024 allegations, labeling the event deeply disturbing and citing concerns regarding alcohol, drug use, and party culture on campus.

I Am Jane Doe Movement Protects Accuser Identity

In response to online efforts to identify the accuser, a widespread social media movement has emerged under the banner I am Jane Doe. Supporters, including singer Wendy Lea Brewer, have used the phrase to share their own experiences with sexual abuse and to provide a layer of digital protection for the plaintiff. Participants hope the influx of posts will disrupt algorithms and confuse those attempting to expose the accuser’s real identity.

Victim faces threats over Cornell rape lawsuit, attorney says