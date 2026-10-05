E-cadherin: The Cellular “Glue” That Also Cleans Up Dead Cells

Researchers have discovered that the E-cadherin complex—a molecular cellular glue normally responsible for keeping epithelial cells in the skin, gut, and airways tightly connected—also allows these cells to actively engulf neighboring dead cells. Published in Nature Communications, this finding reveals a mechanism in embryonic tissues that may help control chronic inflammation by clearing cellular debris.

Epithelial Cells Swallow Dead Cells to Prevent Inflammation

Cellular Cleanup: Epithelial cells—which form continuous, sealed barriers throughout the body—do not just maintain structural integrity; they also double as cleanup crews to swallow dead cells.

Epithelial cells—which form continuous, sealed barriers throughout the body—do not just maintain structural integrity; they also double as cleanup crews to swallow dead cells. Preserving the Barrier: During this engulfment process, the cell deforms its lower surface to swallow debris while keeping its upper surface relatively unchanged to maintain tissue isolation.

During this engulfment process, the cell deforms its lower surface to swallow debris while keeping its upper surface relatively unchanged to maintain tissue isolation. Inflammatory Implications: Because uncleared dying cells contribute significantly to inflammatory responses, understanding this dual-purpose mechanism could eventually reveal new clues about what happens when the cleanup process fails.

Repurposing Molecular Adhesion Machinery for Tissue Cleanup

The E-cadherin complex is known as a molecular adhesive system. Comprising E-cadherin alongside three additional proteins, this machinery anchors adjacent epithelial cells together to provide the mechanical strength required for barrier tissues. However, a research team led by Verena Ruprecht, an ICREA Research Professor, observed living zebrafish and mouse embryos and uncovered a second job for this system.

The researchers watched as the exact same molecular machinery gathered at points where dying cells made contact with healthy epithelial tissue. To test whether the adhesion molecules were binding to dead cells the way they bind to living neighbors, the team conducted two controlled experiments. First, they introduced dying cells that had been stripped of E-cadherin. The epithelial tissue cleared them just as efficiently as normal dead cells. Second, they introduced protein-free fat droplets displaying a standard cell-death surface signal; the epithelial cells engulfed those droplets as well.

We were intrigued to find out that epithelial cells repurpose their molecular adhesion machinery — the ‘glue’ that normally holds them together — to engulf dying cells, Ruprecht stated.

Photo: europesays.com

Mechanical Mechanics: Maintaining Barriers While Swallowing Debris

Engulfing an object roughly the size of another cell creates a mechanical challenge for tissues that must remain tightly sealed. Live imaging revealed how epithelial cells solve this problem without compromising barrier function. The upper and lower surfaces of individual epithelial cells behave differently during the process.

While the lower surface stretches and bends extensively around the dead cell, the upper surface—which faces the outside environment or an open lumen—remains relatively unchanged. Measurements taken before, during and after engulfment confirmed that this upper boundary preserves the tissue seal. Ruprecht compares the choreography to a row of dancers with linked arms, whose upper bodies stay steady while their feet execute complex movements upon encountering a dead cell.

Further mechanical analysis identified two distinct regulatory roles within the E-cadherin complex:

The Molecular Rope: One protein connects the assembly to the cell’s internal skeleton, transmitting physical force across the material being engulfed. When cells lacked this tethering protein, they lost the ability to swallow dead cells.

One protein connects the assembly to the cell’s internal skeleton, transmitting physical force across the material being engulfed. When cells lacked this tethering protein, they lost the ability to swallow dead cells. The Molecular Brake: Another component acts as a brake on the cell’s contractile machinery. Interestingly, removing this brake did not accelerate cleanup; instead, it made the cells too stiff, impairing their ability to clear debris.

Vertebrate Conservation and Unresolved Questions in Adult Tissues

To determine if this mechanism extends across species, the research team examined early mouse embryos.

Yet a significant gap remains. Scientists do not yet know whether this E-cadherin-dependent engulfment operates in adult zebrafish, adult mice, or any human tissue systems.

Experimental Model Intervention Observed Outcome Zebrafish & Mouse Embryos E-cadherin complex activation at cell-debris contact point Successful engulfment of dead cells and protein-free fat droplets Zebrafish & Mouse Embryos Depletion of skeletal tethering protein Loss of cell-swallowing capability Zebrafish & Mouse Embryos Removal of contractile brake protein Cell stiffness and impaired debris clearance Mouse Embryos E-cadherin pathway blockage Dying cells remained uncleared across tissue layers

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