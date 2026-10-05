Heimir Hallgrimsson says Finn Azaz missed Israel game due to mental strain

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has defended midfielder Finn Azaz, revealing that the 26-year-old was left out of the matchday squad against Israel due to the intense mental strain surrounding his family links on his mother’s side and the team’s symbolic gestures during the fixtures, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Mental Toll Behind the Squad Omission

While goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew entirely from the Israel fixtures, Finn Azaz remained with the squad following a strong 90-minute display in a 2-2 draw against Austria. However, the Southampton midfielder did not feature in either game against Israel. Hallgrimsson pointed out that Azaz was dealing with a minor knock from the Austria fixture, but emphasized that psychological pressures dictated the decision.

Photo: bbc.com

The squad’s protocol of wearing black armbands and bowing their heads during the Israeli national anthem placed a uniquely heavy burden on Azaz due to his maternal family links to the nation. According to BBC Sport, the Irish boss admitted, “It is probably the most difficult situation for him of all of us.” Hallgrimsson added that Azaz “deserved a lot of credit for being in the squad and showed desire to be a part of this team,” ultimately concluding that the situation “tested him more than all of us.”

Evaluating Azaz’s International Horizon

Questions regarding the midfielder’s international future were addressed directly by the coaching staff. Hallgrimsson dismissed any notion that the difficult circumstances would cause Azaz to step away from international football, stating that he can only “hope so” regarding the player’s continued commitment.

Player Club Recent Fixture Impact Squad Status Finn Azaz Southampton 90 mins vs. Austria (2-2 draw) Rested/Omitted vs. Israel Gavin Bazunu — Withdrawn prior to fixtures Withdrawn

As BBC Sport noted, the manager affirmed that “nothing points to him quitting and just being here proves to me that he wants to be with us and wants to be with us in the Euro finals in 2028.” Hallgrimsson maintained that Azaz has already proven his technical worth and quality on the pitch.

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