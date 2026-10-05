OKXICE files for 24/7 tokenized trading in 60 U.S. stocks

OKXICE wants to bring tokenized stock trading onshore to a regulated U.S. venue so that tokenized versions carry the same dividend and voting rights as regular shares. The initiative seeks to provide retail and institutional investors with blockchain-based shares that carry identical dividend and voting rights to traditional equities.

OKXICE Seeks to Regulate Tokenized US Equities

Onshore Regulatory Push: OKXICE aims to transition tokenized U.S. equities from offshore rule frameworks into a fully regulated domestic venue.

OKXICE aims to transition tokenized U.S. equities from offshore rule frameworks into a fully regulated domestic venue. Market Scale: Global tokenized stock capitalization has reached approximately $3.2 billion, registering a 15% expansion over the trailing 30-day period according to RWA.xyz data.

Global tokenized stock capitalization has reached approximately $3.2 billion, registering a 15% expansion over the trailing 30-day period according to RWA.xyz data. Asset Parity: Proposed tokenized instruments are structured to retain exact corporate entitlements, including standard dividend payouts and shareholder voting privileges.

Expanding Tokenized Equities Beyond Offshore Jurisdictions

Crypto exchanges have long maintained offerings for tokenized versions of U.S. equities, but access has historically remained restricted to non-U.S. customers. Platforms such as OKX currently list more than 70 such tickers issued under offshore regulatory frameworks, barring domestic participation. The involvement of the New York Stock Exchange’s owner indicates that tokenization is gradually moving into mainstream market infrastructure. Tokenized stocks are now worth about $3.2 billion, up 15% in the past month, according to RWA.xyz.

Metric Current Figure Period / Context Global Tokenized Stock Market Value $3.2 Billion Current aggregate valuation via RWA.xyz Monthly Market Growth +15% Trailing 30-day expansion Offshore Tickers Listed on OKX 70+ Restricted to international customers Proposed Onshore Filings 60 U.S. Stocks Submitted for 24/7 venue trading

Regulatory Review Determines Access to Blockchain Equities

For market participants, the primary variable remains execution timing. The approval process hinges on a mandatory 30-day objection period alongside standard regulatory reviews by authorities. Addressing the trajectory of the filing, Cuomo expressed optimism regarding the expansion, stating, “And we’re just getting started.” The outcome of the review will determine whether domestic investors gain continuous access to blockchain-settled equities under standard regulatory oversight.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.