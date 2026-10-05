Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute Researcher Dies of Unknown Cause

A 28-year-old laboratory technician has died following an incident involving a suspected dangerous infection at the Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, triggering emergency measures and international monitoring, with reports stating that she contracted what is suspected to be pneumonic plague after accidentally breaking a test tube containing live bacteria while collecting samples. Special measures had been carried out “in connection with the case of an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute,” Rospotrebnadzor said, adding that the employee had been diagnosed with “pneumonia of unknown etiology,” or cause.

Regional Leaders Offer Conflicting Reports on Biological Agent

Regional leaders have offered conflicting assessments of the biological agent involved. Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev initially announced a suspected case of a “particularly dangerous infection” before stating on Sunday that the patient suffered from pneumonia of unknown etiology. “Microorganisms associated with her professional activities were not detected in the patient’s samples,” Kobzev wrote on Telegram, adding that no infectious disease-related cases have been reported among institute employees.

Researcher At Russian Plague Laboratory Dies Of 'Unknown' Infection In Shelekhov

By contrast, Alexei Tsydenov, governor of the neighboring Buryatia region, stated on social media on October 2 that the woman had “possibly died of plague,” while confirming no outbreaks exist in Buryatia. Independent regional outlet Liudi Baikala reported that nearly 200 people were placed under observation at the Shelekhov hospital where Shipilova was treated. Meanwhile, Gennady Onishchenko, a previous head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, told the state news agency TASS that the infection is “most likely not the plague, but even if confirmed, there will be no spread of this disease,” citing the onset of cold weather as a natural barrier to transmission.

Rospotrebnadzor Implements Containment Measures as Plant Staff Wear Masks

Rospotrebnadzor is coordinating emergency containment measures. “Rospotrebnadzor is implementing a full range of anti-epidemic measures,” he said. Artem Fominikh, director of the Irkutsk Aluminum Plant, urged calm after the plant instructed staff to wear masks as a precautionary measure, noting that close contacts currently show no signs of the disease and have tested negative. The World Health Organization classifies pneumonic plague as the most dangerous form, capable of spreading rapidly through respiratory particles with a high fatality rate if untreated. “Untreated pneumonic plague, if not diagnosed and treated early, can be fatal,” the WHO has said on its website.

Diplomatic channels have also engaged with the unfolding situation. A U.S. State Department spokesperson stated on Sunday that Washington is monitoring developments closely alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other interagency partners, calling on Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly.