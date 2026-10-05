Ofira Assayag declares Idan Amedi Israel’s most beloved singer

Israeli radio host and media personality Ofira Assayag declared singer Idan Amedi the most beloved musical artist in the country during her broadcast on 102FM.

Live Radio Praise on 102FM

Assayag used her radio platform to praise the singer-songwriter and his current acoustic tour titled “Karov” (Close). Amedi announced the stripped-back concert series after completing larger arena tours.

“It seems to me that we can already declare Idan Amedi as the most beloved singer in the country,” Assayag told listeners during the broadcast. “Since the days of the fighting, and in days when we are so fractured, he kind of connects everyone. Both in uniform and in songs.”

Taking the Poll to Instagram

The media figure followed up her on-air remarks by taking the conversation to her official Instagram account. She posted a clip from the show alongside an interactive poll for her followers asking whether her assessment was correct.

The Intimate “Karov” Acoustic Tour

The acoustic tour places Amedi on significantly smaller stages than audiences are accustomed to seeing him perform on. It features minimal production without massive screens and allows patrons to sit in close proximity to the stage.

Amedi Performs in Intimate Venues After Combat Recovery

The statement arrives as Amedi transitions to a more intimate performance setting following his recovery from severe injuries sustained during combat service in the Gaza Strip. Amedi emerged as a prominent symbol of unity and resilience in Israel following his military service and subsequent medical rehabilitation, and his current concert schedule continues across intimate venues nationwide.