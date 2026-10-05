US Entertainment Delegation Connects with Algerian Creative Community

A delegation of American entertainment professionals recently completed a series of workshops, roundtables, and meetings in Algeria to strengthen professional exchanges between the United States and the Algerian creative community U.S. Embassy in Algeria. The visit focused on film, television, music, intellectual property, marketing, and the development of creative industries, leveraging decades of industry experience from the visiting members.

The visiting group included marketing strategist Mike Tankel, actor and entrepreneur Jason Moore, Algerian-American actor and producer Boualem Hassaine, and entertainment executive John R. Randolph. Their itinerary spanned multiple cities and institutions, highlighting storytelling, intellectual property, creative entrepreneurship, and professional networking.

Engagements in Béjaïa and Algiers

In Béjaïa, the delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Rencontres cinématographiques de Béjaïa. Members led acting workshops for both amateur and professional participants and hosted a roundtable focused on film production, contracts, and film marketing.

Moving to Algiers, the delegation participated in discussions concerning film production, contracts, and business relations. At the National Higher Institute of Music, they hosted sessions dedicated to the music industry, music monetization, and artist management. The group also met with young artists at the Algerian Agency for Cultural Radiation and conferred with ONDA regarding best practices for intellectual property.

Workshops and Meetings Connect Creative Talents to Networks

Further activities included acting workshops centered on cinema, a conference held with representatives of Algerian cultural institutions at the Ministry of Culture and Arts, and meetings with artistic entrepreneurs at Algeria Venture. According to the U.S. Embassy in Algeria, the visit successfully emphasized the importance of equipping creative talents to reach broader audiences through established professional networks.