WWE Star Charlotte Flair Strikes Panthers Drum Before Lions Game

WWE star Charlotte Flair emerged from the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 4, 2026, executing her father’s signature strut and striking the Carolina Panthers’ pre-game drum ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

From Local Roots to Professional Wrestling Stardom

The 14-time champion arrived in the spotlight before Sunday night’s kickoff, drawing cheers from the local crowd as she shouted a spirited “Woo!” and picked up the hammer for the Panthers. Fox News reported that Flair was born in Charlotte and attended high school in the city, where she served as team captain and earned two state championships in volleyball. She began training with the WWE in 2012 and made her NXT debut in 2013.

Flair shared an interesting detail regarding her ring name during an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show last year. She stated that she believed she was given the ring name Charlotte because of her and her father Ric Flair’s roots in the city. She had originally pitched Elizabeth Reid as her ring name to pay homage to the legendary valet Miss Elizabeth and honor her brother.

Photo: foxnews.com

Building a Championship Legacy Inside and Outside the Ring

Over the years, the Charlotte moniker has stuck, anchoring an illustrious career in professional wrestling. Beyond her 14 world titles, she is a two-time NXT women’s champion, a two-time tag team champion, and a two-time winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match. Fox News highlights her status as the fourth women’s Grand Slam champion and the fifth women’s Triple Crown champion.

The Flair family name continues to serve as a bridge between professional sports and professional wrestling. Earlier this fall, Flair appeared at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026, laughing on the pre-race stage prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Milestone / Event Date Location NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Appearance September 19, 2026 Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee SmackDown Appearance August 7, 2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Drum Performance October 4, 2026 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

As FOX News Senior Editor Ryan Gaydos noted, Panthers fans hoped the energetic pre-game appearance would translate to a winning performance on the field as Sunday night’s game got underway.