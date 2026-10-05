Panthers Beat Lions 32-26 in Sunday Night Football Week 4

Tetairoa McMillan hauled in 192 yards and two touchdowns to power the Carolina Panthers to a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking Carolina’s return to the Sunday night stage.

Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young Drive Carolina Past Detroit

Sunday night brought high-flying offense to Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers squared off against the Detroit Lions in a primetime matchup at Bank of America Stadium. For Carolina, the contest marked a long-awaited return to the Sunday night limelight, appearing under the lights for the first time since 2015.

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Quarterback Bryce Young orchestrated the attack with precision, finishing 29-of-41 for 329 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His primary target all evening was Tetairoa McMillan. The reigning AP offensive rookie of the year put together the finest outing of his young career, grabbing 14 catches for 192 yards and two scores. McMillan sealed critical moments with clutch execution, including a fourth-quarter sideline grab that kept the chains moving on a crucial third-and-14 conversion. His performance came after a quiet outing the previous week against Cleveland where he managed only two receptions for 17 yards, bouncing back in grand fashion.

Carolina's offense entered the primetime game missing several injured players. Despite those setbacks, Young connected effectively with his available targets. Detroit arrived in North Carolina carrying a 2-1 record following a 31-24 win over the New York Jets, while the Panthers fell to 1-2 prior to Sunday following a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Betting markets had listed Detroit as the road favorite with the over/under set at 50.5 points.

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The game also featured a sibling rivalry, as Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coached against his brother, Dean Petzing, the Panthers’ offensive assistant.

Chuba Hubbard and the Ground Game Wear Down Detroit

While Young and McMillan dissected the Detroit secondary through the air, running back Chuba Hubbard established total command on the ground. Hubbard carved up the Detroit defense for 122 yards on 20 carries, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per attempt while punching in two touchdowns. His production grounded the offense and kept the Lions off-balance throughout the evening.

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Detroit’s offense matched blow for blow through Jared Goff, who completed 32-of-52 passes for 412 yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also featured heavily for the visitors, adding dynamic rushing and receiving contributions to a Detroit unit that entered averaging 31 points per game. Yet the Lions’ defense struggled to contain Carolina’s attack, ultimately falling short as late-game possessions stalled deep in Panthers territory.

Fourth-Quarter Stops Secure the Panthers’ Victory

Trailing by 13 points in the final period, the Lions mounted a frantic push but ran out of time against Carolina’s defensive stands. Detroit turned the ball over on downs with 7:04 remaining deep in Panthers territory. When the Lions regained possession down by six with just 2:06 left on the clock, Goff was unable to move the chains, resulting in another turnover on downs that effectively iced the game.

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The physical contest took a toll on both sidelines. Panthers rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling exited the game with a knee injury and did not return, while edge rusher Jaelan Phillips departed with a hamstring injury. For the Lions, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was also sidelined by a hamstring issue.

Carolina Takes Bye Week as Lions Face Cardinals

With the dust settled in Charlotte, both teams sit at an even 2-2 record as the early-season schedule moves forward. Carolina enters a much-needed bye week in Week 5 before returning to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Lions remain on the road in Week 4 to face the Arizona Cardinals.