Argentina meningococcal vaccination rates remain below national targets

Childhood and Adolescent Meningococcal Vaccination Rates Remain Below National Targets Across Argentina

In Argentina, meningococcal vaccination coverage reaches 89.9 percent for the first dose administered at three months of age, but declines significantly to 76.9 percent by the 15-month booster. Meanwhile, adolescent immunization at age 11 has climbed from 51.9 percent in 2024 to 57.2 percent in 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Adolescent Vaccination Rates Remain Below National Targets

While public health officials note incremental improvements in adolescent uptake, current coverage figures remain well beneath the national target of 95 percent. Epidemiological data indicates that these figures reflect a specific population and reporting period. They do not imply that unvaccinated individuals will never receive their shots, as some patients catch up on missed immunizations later in life.

When accounting for delayed or catch-up doses among teenagers, extended adolescent coverage reaches 75.4 percent. This disparity demonstrates that a substantial cohort of adolescents completes the required immunization schedule later than initially scheduled.

Photo: elheraldo.com.ar

Clinical Implications of Invasive Meningococcal Disease

Meningitis involves the inflammation of the meninges, which are the protective membranous layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Pathogens responsible for this condition include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Bacterial transmission of the meningococcus bacterium occurs via respiratory and throat secretions during close contact with an infected individual or an asymptomatic carrier.

Enrique Casanueva, pediatric infectious disease specialist and Emeritus Chief of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Service at the Austral University Hospital, emphasized the necessity of full adherence to the immunization schedule. Casanueva stated that the goal of incorporating these vaccines into the National Calendar is to achieve coverage levels equal to or exceeding 95 percent to secure adequate protection.

Epidemiological tracking across Argentina between 2023 and 2025 demonstrates that the meningococcus B serogroup accounted for 86.5 percent of characterized invasive meningococcal disease cases among children and adolescents up to age 15. The National Immunization Calendar currently includes formulations protecting against Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcus, and specific meningococcal serogroups including A, C, Y, and W. Vaccines targeting meningococcus B remain restricted primarily to individuals exhibiting an elevated risk profile for the disease.

Clinical Takeaways for Pediatric Patients and Families

Recognize Early Symptoms: Monitor children for sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, photophobia, and persistent vomiting.

Immunization Milestone Target Age / Schedule Coverage Rate (Latest Data) First Dose 3 months 89.9% Second Dose 5 months 85.0% Toddler Booster 15 months 76.9% Adolescent Dose 11 years (Standard) 57.2% Adolescent Dose (Extended/Catch-up) 11 years and older 75.4%

Warning Signs Require Immediate Medical Consultation

These warning signs include fever, severe nuchal rigidity (stiff neck), photophobia (sensitivity to light), nausea, and vomiting. In infants under one year of age, critical red flags also feature persistent irritability, profound difficulty waking up, poor feeding, and an abnormally bulging fontanela (soft spot).

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