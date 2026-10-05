Dr Robert Montgomery: A Transplant Surgeon’s Battle With Heart Failure

Dr Robert Montgomery, an American transplant surgeon living with a genetic heart condition, faces the harsh realities of organ scarcity after experiencing multiple cardiac arrests, as reported by The Irish Times. His personal and professional journey exposes deep flaws in transplantation systems, where hundreds of patients wait for life-saving procedures.

Key Medical Terms Explained

Dilated Cardiomyopathy: A genetic condition where the heart chambers stretch and enlarge, which can lead to heart failure, irregular heart beats or arrhythmias, cardiac arrest and sudden death.

A genetic condition where the heart chambers stretch and enlarge, which can lead to heart failure, irregular heart beats or arrhythmias, cardiac arrest and sudden death. Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD): A medical device placed in the chest that could shock the heart back into a normal rhythm.

A medical device placed in the chest that could shock the heart back into a normal rhythm. Domino Kidney Donation: A chain of organ exchanges where an altruistic donor gives to a stranger, whose nonmatching donor gives a kidney to a second recipient and so on.

A Personal Battle With Dilated Cardiomyopathy

The severity of Robert Montgomery’s medical reality first manifested in 2010 during a hiking trip in Patagonia near the southernmost tip of South America. Lagging behind his son John and their guide, Montgomery felt his heart race before collapsing face down into the snow. Seconds later, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) implanted in his chest delivered a shock that restored his heartbeat. At 50 years old, Montgomery was leading one of America’s premier organ transplant centres at Johns Hopkins Medicine, yet his own heart was failing from dilated cardiomyopathy.

The rare disease runs through his family. Montgomery originally chose to pursue medicine after watching his father suffer from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that left him debilitated and requiring a feeding tube following a cardiac arrest. His father died in 1976 when Montgomery was just 16. Eleven years later, newly started in a surgical residency at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Montgomery received news that his 35-year-old brother, Rich, had died that same morning from dilated cardiomyopathy, likely caused by a genetic mutation. Medical evaluations soon confirmed that Montgomery also had the condition, throwing his demanding surgical career into immediate jeopardy.

Montgomery Pursues Transplant Surgery Due to Illness

Unable to control his arrhythmia through medication alone, Montgomery opted for an ICD. Unsure if he could complete his residency, he relocated to England with his wife at the time to study immunology and pursue a doctorate as a professional backup plan. He returned to Johns Hopkins in 1992 determined to specialise in transplant surgery, driven by his own illness. Knowing he would need a heart transplant or he would die, Montgomery approached his work with intense urgency.

Because so few heart transplants were done in the early 1990s, Montgomery concentrated instead on kidneys, the most commonly transplanted organ. At Hopkins, he helped develop a minimally invasive surgical technique to retrieve kidneys from healthy living donors. This innovation led more people to donate a kidney, and his team successfully transplanted all the kids on their paediatric list. In 2001, he started a programme for incompatible donor-recipient pairs, creating domino donations where an altruistic donor triggered a chain of matches. Transplant administrator Brigitte Sullivan recalled that Montgomery was seen as a “bit of a cowboy” for pushing these protocols.

Global Scarcity and the Persistent Wait for a Heart

In 2016, NYU Langone Health recruited Montgomery to Manhattan to build an organ transplant programme, where he moved with his wife, opera singer Denyce Graves, and their daughter. Despite his medical expertise and administrative leadership, Montgomery remained acutely vulnerable to the exact systemic shortages he spent decades trying to fix. In Ireland, approximately 660 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant, with approximately 100 waiting for organs other than kidneys, including six patients waiting for a heart transplant. Even after his initial brush with death in South America, Montgomery returned to Patagonia in 2017 with his sons John and Max, only to suffer a second cardiac arrest.

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