Portugal Coach Angered by Media Questions Over Apologizing to Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus faced heavy pushback from journalists on October 4, 2026, during a press conference following a 2-1 victory over Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The manager expressed visible frustration when questioned about whether he planned to apologize to Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his ongoing absence from the squad.

Jorge Jesus Dismisses Apology Rumors After Norway Victory

Portugal secured three points against Erling Haaland’s Norway side to maintain a perfect record at the summit of Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League. Yet, media attention immediately pivoted away from the pitch to lingering questions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusion from the national team setup.

When asked directly by reporters if an apology was due to the veteran forward, Jorge Jesus rejected the premise entirely. As reported by biobiochile.cl, the manager reacted with visible annoyance in the press room.

“Apology for what? What was the issue for me to apologize for? What happened, the problem that generated all of this, was the fact that the player was warming up. That was what happened,” Jesus stated during the conference.

Portugal vs. Norway Reaction + Jorge Jesus addresses Cristiano Ronaldo’s future | ESPN FC

“I take responsibility for the decision and for what happened. Now, apologize for what, to whom?” he added.

Denial of Rumored Reconciliation Meeting

The tension in the room escalated when journalists pressed the manager regarding published reports claiming a formal meeting had taken place where coaching staff allegedly agreed that Jesus would issue a public apology.

Jesus firmly denied the existence of any such summit or agreement. “It is a lie. Me going around apologizing, for what? What was the reason to apologize?” the coach insisted.

The ongoing omission of Ronaldo from the Portuguese squad continues to generate significant debate within the national sports media, casting a shadow over the team’s strong competitive start in European competition.

Tournament Opponent Result Group 4 Standing UEFA Nations League Norway 2-1 (Win) 1st (100% Record)

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