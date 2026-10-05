Lucca Lobo to Represent Costa Rica at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Costa Rican table tennis player Lucca Lobo Díaz will represent his country in the U15 men’s category at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, following an official designation by the Costa Rican Table Tennis Federation (Fecoteme). The selection comes after the Costa Rican Olympic Committee notified the federation of an allocated quota for the upcoming youth games in Senegal.

The Race Against a 24-Hour Deadline in San Jose

The sequence that secured Lobo’s Olympic ticket unfolded at a rapid pace. delfino.cr reported that the Costa Rican Olympic Committee informed Fecoteme of a vacant men’s U15 quota for the upcoming youth games in Senegal. Facing a strict response window of under 24 hours to designate an athlete, the federation’s board of directors held an extraordinary session.

According to semanariouniversidad.com, the decision-making body met on a Friday in San Jose to evaluate the sudden opening. With the organizational clock ticking down, authorities officially selected the 14-year-old Esparza native to fill the slot, locking in his spot for the global youth showcase scheduled in the Senegalese capital.

Lobo Trains in Portugal for the Olympic Stage

Lobo’s path to the Olympic stage relies on an established training regimen abroad. For more than three years, the young athlete has developed his game in Portugal, where he competes regularly alongside Costa Rican coach Johan Otárola. His preparation also features frequent stops across the international youth circuit.

Before the Olympic designation, coach Otárola maintained a cautious stance during the administrative wait, though he expressed high confidence in the outcome. As semanariouniversidad.com noted, Otárola emphasized the athlete’s dedication, stating that both he and Lobo understood the sacrifices required to reach this tier of competition.

Tournament / Event Category Location Status Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 Men’s U15 Dakar, Senegal Qualified / Designated ITTF World Youth Championships U15 Istanbul, Turkey Confirmed Qualification

A Packed Autumn Schedule of Global Tournaments

The Olympic announcement arrives during a high-stakes stretch for the rising player. On September 25, the International Table Tennis Federation confirmed his qualification for the U15 World Youth Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Lobo will turn 15 just two days after the conclusion of the tournament in Turkey, bridging a demanding autumn of global competition.

With his inclusion, Costa Rica’s delegation for the youth games continues to expand. As detailed by semanariouniversidad.com, Lobo joins a growing roster of young athletes representing the country in Senegal, alongside triathlete Victoria Arce, cyclists Matías Calzada and Francel Martínez, swimmers Andrés Rojas and Isabella Matarrita, and judoca Jimena Morales.

Fecoteme has credited the unwavering support of the athlete’s family throughout his development from minor categories. The federation confirmed it will maintain its support network as Lobo prepares for his upcoming international commitments.