Ministry of Justice bypasses civil service exams to recruit mid-career professionals

The Japanese Ministry of Justice is bypassing traditional civil service written examinations to recruit mid-career private sector professionals for career-track positions, aiming to strengthen its organizational capacity amid complex administrative challenges. The recruitment drive, supported by recruitment services including en, seeks diverse talent across three general positions, a specialized facility management role, and prosecutor positions.

Strategic Operational Shifts at the Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice is running a large-scale career recruitment initiative without standard written civil service aptitude or specialist exams, relying instead on interviews and essays.

Openings include general career-track roles within the Correction Bureau, Public Security Intelligence Agency, and Immigration Services Agency, alongside general-track facility management positions and prosecutor roles.

Recruitment partners such as en are facilitating the outreach via job boards like Midoro no Tenshoku, AMBI, and En-Tenshoku to target experienced professionals from the private sector.

Ministry of Justice Expands Recruitment for Complex Operations

Tasked with protecting public safety, maintaining the legal framework, human rights protection, offender rehabilitation, immigration control, and intelligence operations, the Ministry of Justice operates through a wide network of internal bureaus, external agencies, and local offices. As issues such as foreign worker intake expansion, digital transformation of legal administration, and enhanced cybersecurity measures grow increasingly complex, the ministry has turned to large-scale career recruitment since 2024 to reinforce its workforce.

For the current hiring cycle, the ministry is explicitly waiving the traditional aptitude and specialist written tests typically required for national public service exams. Selection processes will instead utilize interviews and essays designed to mirror corporate hiring models. This approach is intended to draw individuals with diverse backgrounds and practical expertise into the public sector.

Recruitment Category Target Bureau or Agency Classification Facility Management Ministerial Secretariat Facility Division General Staff Equivalent General Track Correction Bureau Assistant Director / Section Chief Equivalent General Track Public Security Intelligence Agency Section Chief Equivalent General Track Immigration Services Agency Assistant Director Equivalent Legal Professional Ministerial Secretariat Personnel Division Prosecutor

General Track Positions Build Expertise at Bureau Level

Unlike standard central government recruitment models, general-track positions within the Ministry of Justice are assigned at the bureau or agency level to ensure candidates build high-level practical expertise in specialized fields. Section chief-equivalent roles serve as core administrative players supporting operations on the ground, handling policy planning, drafting, research, and general administrative duties.

Meanwhile, assistant director-equivalent positions manage the execution of policy formulation, legislation drafting, and inter-section coordination. Legal professionals possessing formal qualifications are concurrently recruited directly into prosecutor tracks through the Minister’s Secretariat Personnel Division.

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