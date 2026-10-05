Hong Kong Observatory Records 29 Degrees Celsius at Noon

At noon on October 5, 2026, the Hong Kong Observatory recorded an air temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 61 percent, with mean UV index readings reaching a very high intensity level of 8 at King’s Park.

Happy Valley Records Highest Midday Temperature

Temperature Range: Midday temperatures across Hong Kong districts spanned from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, with Happy Valley recording the highest mark.

Midday temperatures across Hong Kong districts spanned from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius, with Happy Valley recording the highest mark. Precipitation Status: Zero rainfall was registered at the Hong Kong Observatory between midnight and noon on October 5.

Zero rainfall was registered at the Hong Kong Observatory between midnight and noon on October 5. Ultraviolet Exposure: The mean UV index hit 8 at King’s Park during the preceding hour, indicating very high radiation levels.

Midday Temperature Distribution Across Districts

District-specific readings provided by the observatory show localized variations. Happy Valley recorded the peak temperature of the midday window at 32 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, urban and suburban areas including Wong Chuk Hang, Tseung Kwan O, Stanley, and Sham Shui Po hovered between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Slightly cooler conditions at 28 degrees Celsius were registered in Sai Kung, Tsuen Wan Ho Koon, and Tai Mei Tuk.

Location Midday Temperature (°C) Happy Valley 32 Tsuen Wan Shing Mun Valley 31 Stanley 31 Sham Shui Po 31 Wong Chuk Hang 30

Ultraviolet Radiation and Precipitation Metrics

The mean UV index recorded at King’s Park reached 8 during the hour leading up to midday, placing radiation intensity in the very high category. Concurrently, rain gauges at the Hong Kong Observatory registered no measurable precipitation from midnight through the noon dispatch.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.